RT-PCR booking confusion for international arrivals in Mumbai | Mumbai News





MUMBAI: Another discrepancy between the rules of the Central government and Maharashtra has led to a new confusion among the arriving passengers, leaving those internationals in a strange situation this time.

The center has mandated since Monday (December 20th) that people flying from endangered locations to six meters must book their RT-PCR arrival test in advance. But the Air Suvidha portal homepage has a tip for passengers asking all international arrivals in Mumbai and not just those at risk to book the test in advance.

System error on portal, shows old advice: Maharashtra

While Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said that the information on the Air Suvidha portal that requires all international arrivals in Mumbai and not only those at risk to book the RT-PCR test in advance is not accurate, the Delhi Airport operator ( DIAL). which maintains the portal, quoted a recent tip from Maharashtra for it. The State Counseling says that not only arrivals at risk, but passengers from any other country will have to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport (Mumbai) upon arrival.

State government officials said this is a system error. The internet portal is still reflecting an old order, which has been reviewed and most of these requests have been removed, an official said. The Government of Maharashtra on 30 November issued an order requiring all international travelers to undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival and also required that fully vaccinated domestic travelers maintain a negative RT-PCR report. However, after a disregard by the Center, the state issued revised guidelines on December 2 removing these conditions.

A MIAL spokesman said they had written to DIAL to remove the Mumbai-specific line as the Union health ministry only requires those coming from countries at risk or those who have been to countries at risk in the 14 days before coming to India to pre- test book on arrival. (Has) Incorrect Air Suvidha information (for all international arrivals seeking to book a test) regarding Mumbai Airport. We are writing to those who manage the portal. Only passengers coming from places at risk or those who have traveled to these places in the last 14 days should book their test in advance, a Mumbai airport spokesman said. Passenger advice appearing on the portals homepage says: According to the latest government guidelines, it is mandatory for passengers coming from high-risk countries to six Mumbai metro cities (All international passengers arriving in Mumbai), Delhi, Kolkata , Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad to book their Covid-19 test in advance from December 20, 2021 onwards.

Delhi airport sources quoted Maharshtra as advising that international passengers coming from countries at risk should undergo mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine and the RT-PCR test to be performed on days 2, 4 and 7. for these passengers. If any of them are positive, the passenger will be taken to hospital. In case all the tests are negative, the passenger will have to undergo another 7 days of quarantine at home. Passengers from any country other than countries at risk will be required to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport upon arrival.

Given the constantly changing rules in the states, the Air Suvidha portal held a tip late Monday, urging passengers to check the latest instructions from the state APHO (airport health officers) or airlines in question before embarking on the journey. Theirs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/system-error-on-portal-it-shows-old-advisory-maharashtra/articleshow/88399354.cms

