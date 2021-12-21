Chilean markets take a breather after the election slide





Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric greets during his closing campaign rally in Santiago, Chile, December 16, 2021. REUTERS / Rodrigo Garrido / File Photo

SANTIAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Chilean markets stabilized on Tuesday following sharp declines a day earlier in the wake of a powerful victory in the presidential election by left-wing Gabriel Boric, who has vowed to shake up the country’s economic model. market oriented. The peso rose about 0.85% to around 867 per dollar at the start of trading, while the standard stock index gained 2.45%. Both had fallen sharply on Monday with the peso reaching record lows against the greenback. Read more Boric on Monday vowed to maintain a “regular economy” and move swiftly in naming his cabinet, a day after a sweeping electoral victory pushed him to become Chile’s new democratically elected president. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The former student protest leader, who leads a left-wing coalition, resolutely defeated far-right rival Jose Antonio Cast, who quickly conceded defeat, giving the result assurance. Boric’s rise – and broader vote polarization – had shaken Chilean markets and scared mining firms concerned about his rhetoric of “burying” the market-oriented country’s economic model, pushing for higher taxes and tight environmental regulation. The country’s markets are wary of the appointments Boric will make in his first cabinet, as he appears to have moderated his political stance in recent weeks to attract center-right voters. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Froiln Romero and Fabin Andrs Cambero; Editing by Natalia Ramos and Nick Zieminski Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/chile-markets-take-breather-after-election-slide-2021-12-21/

