Coronavirus: Germany tightens New Year holidays

BERLIN – Germany announced new restrictions on Tuesday that will begin after Christmas to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant, rules that will not have a complete blockade, but will include contact restrictions for vaccinated people as well.

“I can understand anyone who does not want to hear about the coronavirus, mutations and new variants of the virus,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference Tuesday evening. “But we can not and should not turn a blind eye to this next wave.”

Among the new rules are the restriction of private gatherings to 10 people, the closure of nightclubs across the country and the organization of major events such as football matches without a personal audience. The restrictions will take effect nationwide on December 28, though states may implement the measures sooner.

Scholz said the government decided to wait until after Christmas to enforce new national restrictions because family-centered holidays like Christmas and Easter “have not been proven to be the main drivers of the pandemic”. But he said restrictions on New Year’s celebrations are needed to keep Germany’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

“This is no longer the time for parties and social evenings in large groups,” Scholz said.

Scholz and 16 German state governors agreed on new restrictions at a meeting Tuesday after a new panel of government experts called for action within days across the country as the omicron variant is in contention across the board. Europe.

Scholz and the state governors will meet again on January 7 to discuss whether the measures should continue or even be strengthened.

Hours before the meeting, the National Center for Disease Control called on Twitter for “maximum contact restrictions” starting immediately and lasting until mid-January, and for Germans to reduce their holiday trips “to absolutely necessary”.

One state, Hamburg, already relocated on Tuesday to impose restrictions starting on Christmas Eve. There will be a limit of 10 people in private meetings and dance events will be banned, effectively closing nightclubs. Restaurants and bars in the state will have to close at 11pm – except on New Year’s night, when they can stay open until 1am.

Restrictions already imposed in Germany mainly target the unvaccinated, with proof of vaccination or recovery required to enter non-essential stores. The sale of New Year fireworks has also been banned nationwide.

Scholz said the German government is also trying to speed up its booster vaccine campaign, aiming to deliver an additional 30 million vaccines by the end of January by keeping several vaccination centers open during the holidays.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine remains our goal,” Scholz said. “The coronavirus does not make Christmas break.”

But the authorities remain unhappy that only 70.4% of Germany’s population has been fully vaccinated and 32.6% have received boosters.

At the moment, the rate of infection in Germany is slowly declining. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control recorded 306.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, up from 375 a week earlier, with 23,428 new daily cases.

However, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has warned that Germany is facing “a fifth massive wave” of infections due to omicron, which he says cannot be realistically prevented.

The Centers for Disease Control said Monday that people who have been cured or fully vaccinated now face a “high” risk of infection while it is “moderate” for those who have received a booster. He said the risk of getting COVID-19 is “very high” for the unvaccinated.