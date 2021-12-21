Clashes erupt at Miami International Airport, two men arrested – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) Two men have been charged following a scuffle that erupted at Miami International Airport on Monday night.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called to gate H8 around 6:35 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance stemming from a charter flight delay.

Mayfrer Serranopaca, 30, of Kissimmee, allegedly stopped the driver of a Turkish Airlines golf cart, jumped on her hood and asked the driver to call Air Century Airline and tell her what was going on with the flight. late.

When the driver replied that he was not working for that airline, Serranopaca allegedly said he did not care and got into the golf cart and snatched the key. When it did, the key was disconnected at the ignition switch. The driver then ran away to notify the police.

When officers arrived, they found Serranopaca sitting in the front seat of the golf cart. When officers tried to calm him down, Serranopaca rose to his feet and started shouting towards the crowd, according to his arrest report.

Concerned that the situation would escalate, one of the officers tried to use his radio to call for reserve. This was when Serranopaca allegedly grabbed his arm and tried to pull the officer towards him.

Fearing for his safety, the officer gave Serranopaca a distraction blow to the left side of his face, according to the report.

He was turning to leave when the subject grabbed him and pulled him by the hand. The officer responded by hitting what they were trained to do. It’s an attack on the officer, said Steadman Stahl, president of the PBA in South Florida.

The blow caused Serranopaca to fall back from the cart.

When officers went to hold him in custody, several people in the large crowd that had formed around them tried to intervene and stop taking him.

When one of the officers withdrew and tried to call for help, Serranopaca started punching him in the head and neck area, according to the report. When the officer went to catch Serranopaca around the waist, Serranopaca bit him on the head, according to the report. The officer was also hit by several people in the crowd.

Police were called in there to deal with customer service problems they did not create and the crowd ends up attacking the officer as they were trying to arrest him, Stahl said.

Stahl told CBS4s Peter DOench, When the crowd gathered around him, he pulled out his gun and was in fear for his life. It was a dangerous situation. This was an undisciplined crowd. There is a bigger problem out there and that is the attack on people at airports. Every time you turn on the TV you hear about new attacks on the gate.

The officer then released Serranopaka and noticed some members of the crowd advancing towards them. Fearing for his safety and that of his fellow officer, he pulled out his gun and aimed it at the driven crowd, according to the report.

The two officers then left the crowd.

When two other officers arrived, they were able to take Serranopaca into custody.

Alberto Suarez, 32, of Odessa, Texas, was also arrested for kidnapping and trying to pull officers out of Serranopaca.

Indira Pardillo, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, said: “It was very unfortunate and we sympathize with the passengers who were here for more than 20 hours because their flight was canceled twice. But we urge passengers to have patience and they can call our hotline at (305) 876-7000 or contact a supervisor.But be patient and polite.Know that our airport officials and officers are there for your safety and security.Please work with us and try to make everything as comfortable as possible.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told CBS4 that there has been an alarming increase in these incidents across the country. We have done everything we can to prepare for it. We have trained airport staff. They are trained on how to ease tensions and hostility. This was an unfortunate incident. These incidents are really unfortunate because they can ruin everyone’s holiday. Please everyone be calm and patient. If you see something, say something. It’s time to help, not just make the video and distribute it.

In light of the clash, Miami International Airport officials have confirmed that Miami-Dade police have deployed a Rapid Distribution Force team inside the terminals. They will be settling there during the holidays.

Serranopaca has been charged with drums against a police officer, theft of a vehicle, incitement to riot, criminal acts and false imprisonment.

Suarez has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting violent arrest.

The Director and CEO of the Ministry of Interior, Ralph Cuti, has given the following statement regarding the incident:

Like airports across the country, the MIA is seeing record numbers of passengers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, this increase in passengers has come with a record high increase throughout the country of bad behavior, such as tonight’s incident at the MIA. Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civilian fines of up to $ 37,000, flight ban and possible federal prosecution. We have worked hard to recover from the pandemic and make the trip safe again so we can visit our loved ones. Please travel responsibly by going to the airport very early, showing patience, respecting federal masking law and airport staff, limiting alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of misconduct by calling 911.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 5,664 incidents of undisciplined passengers so far this year nationwide, with 72 per cent of those incidents stemming from arguments over the federal mandate of masks at airports and in-flight, and highly consumption-related of alcohol.

Some flight attendants are urging the government to take action.

The biggest problem for flight attendants is when there is inconsistency and communication that puts us at risk because we are in charge of enforcing that mask mandate, said Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Trainers.