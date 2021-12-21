New bus service from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World announced





ORLANDO, Fla. Guests flying to Central Florida to visit Walt Disney World will soon have a new bus-themed service option available. Transportation Management Services (TMS) announced Monday the launch of The Sunshine Flyer, a cost-effective themed bus experience that will transport guests from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resorts. [TRENDING: Downpours Monday, isolated strong storms Tuesday in Central Florida | Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives in Florida after 48 people test positive for COVID | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Ad Were extremely excited to launch The Sunshine Flyer and give Disney guests the opportunity to kick off their vacation with a fun and unique travel experience, said Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS. Everyone knows the magic of Disney once they are inside the gates of the park. But, through The Sunshine Flyer, they were able to give guests the opportunity to start their vacation from the moment they got off the plane and turn what was once a procedural move into starting an adventure to be held mend. Sunshine Flyer features catchy themes centered around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From exterior design to staff dressed as drivers and rail engineers of the 1920s, bus service will be perfect for families. Transportation Management Services announced the launch of The Sunshine Flyer, a bus-to-bus experience that will transport guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World Resorts. (ETC) By combining our history expertise in mass transportation management with a creative, themed experience, we have the unique opportunity to deliver a stress-free and engaging experience, Sherman said. Ad The Sunshine Flyer is on the rise as Walt Disney World plans to end its Magical Express airport shuttle service on January 1st. Sunshine Flyer will provide transportation to all Walt Disney World Resort destinations, including Disneys Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disneys Wilderness Lodge, Disneys Contemporary Resort, Disneys Pop Century Resort, Disneys All Star Movies Resort, Disneys Caribbean Beach Resort, Disneys Animal Kingdom so many others. – Transportation Management Services announced the launch of The Sunshine Flyer, an on-board bus experience that will transport guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World Resorts. (ETC) Sunshine Flyer will launch service from Orlando International Airport on February 1st. Tickets for The Sunshine Flyer must be booked at least four days before arrival. Tickets cost $ 17 for adults, $ 12.50 for children in each direction. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney Worlds, Sunshine Flyer will donate 50% of all revenue from the first 50,000 passengers during the first 50 days of business to Make-A-Wish Central and North Florida to support their mission to create life-changing desires for children with critical illnesses. Ad Click here to learn more and book tickets. Use the form below to register for ClickOrlando.com Newsletter In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops, delivered every Friday morning.

