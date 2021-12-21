PGA Tour gives exceptions from International Arabia … with strings attached





Dustin Johnson will be among the stars of the PGA Tour that will compete in Saudi International. Getty Images The best things in life are free. The right to overcome in the PGA tournament, it turns out, is not. The biggest golf tournament has given controversial exemptions to the controversial Saudi International in February, it announced Monday night, but these exemptions will come to players at a price. As part of the deal to allow entry into the Saudi arena, the tournament stipulated that each player commit to a future start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is the Tour event to be held the same week. “Players who have played AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least once in the last five years have been released on condition that they commit to playing it at least once in the next two years (23, 24)” said Tour in an announcement. “Players who have not played the historic Monterey Peninsula tournament at least once in the last five years have been released on condition that they commit to playing it at least twice in the next three years (23, 24, 25). ” In total, 30 PGA Tour players requested an exception to play at the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia, among others. As part of their deal to play at the event, many players reportedly received substantial entry fees with some players taking up to seven digits for their appearance. Phil Mickelson competes in a practical round at Saudi International 2021. Getty Images The decision by the PGA Tour marks an important moment in the game’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. Of course, the recent human rights record in Saudi Arabia has drawn criticism from both world leaders and human rights organizations, but that has not stopped the country from expanding its ties to sport, or stopped it. PGA Tour to issue exceptions to this event. last half decade. For the PGA tournament, the new concerns focus primarily on LIV Golf Investments, the firm rumored to be forming a rival professional golf tournament. The firm, which is run by Greg Norman, shares the same high-profile financier as Saudi International: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Public Investment Fund (or PIF) is a sovereign wealth fund (a state-owned investment portfolio) reportedly worth $ 500 billion. In recent years, the fund has invested more and more in international sports, completing its acquisition of Newcastle United Premier League earlier this year, in addition to the creation of LIV Golf Investments. This is just the beginning: Greg Norman at the helm of the Saudi-funded golf investment group reveals plans By:

Michael Bamberger



In granting the disqualification, the leadership of the PGA Tour bypasses an ethical quagmire: it has repeatedly insisted that its players are both independent owners and contractors, a theory that the Tour would apparently overturn if it denied the disqualification to Saudi International. In announcing the ruling, Tour reiterated his guidelines “fully support the denial of such claims”, but the legal limits of these guidelines remain largely untested. It is a nuisance not different from the one faced by the tournament leadership if it decides to enforce the life ban which is said to have threatened those who consider the tournament rival. These decisions remain on the horizon for the PGA Tour. With its announcement Monday night, the can was hit far enough down the road. For now, Saudi International will have its stars in 2021 … for an award. James Colgan James Colgan is an assistant editor at GOLF, contributing articles to the website and magazine on a wide range of topics. He writes Hot Mic, GOLF’s weekly media column, and uses his broadcast experience on social media and the brand’s video platforms. A 2019 graduate of Syracuse University, James and apparently, his golf game is still melting from four years in the snow, during which time he cut his teeth on NFL Films, CBS News and Fox Sports. Before joining GOLF, James was a cadet (and smart) scholarship recipient on Long Island, where he is from.

