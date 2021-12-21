INTERNATIONAL GRAPHIC PACKAGING REACHES WORLDSTAR PRICE QUANTITY





In addition to the creative use of material, design, and production processes, the judging criteria emphasized social and environmental responsibility, including sustainable production and hygiene. The main honors for Graphic Packaging were: BelleHarvestapple boxes that are 100% recyclable and made from durable and renewable cardboard. The design provides high-impact branding, excellent production visibility, and enhanced protection with a comfortable holding handle for user comfort.

Boardio (with Club Coffee, Loblaws) recyclable paper-based coffee cans that are delivered flat at the point of filling. Containing more than 80% fiber from sustainably managed forests, Boardio can replace tin cans, plastic tubs, glass jars and durable plastic bags.

Boardio (with Perfetti Van Melle, Mentos Pure Fresh Gum) recyclable cardboard bottles for cakes. Easy-to-use Boardio technology provides a 86% lower carbon footprint than traditional plastic alternatives and is easily recycled into established waste paper streams.

Estrella Damm rounded corner beverage package, created for durability, scaling and recycling. The design eliminates the need for plastic shrink wraps while providing impressive shelf traction.

rounded corner beverage package, created for durability, scaling and recycling. The design eliminates the need for plastic shrink wraps while providing impressive shelf traction. Paper stamp Alternative cardboard lined with high performance barriers for MPA, VSP and plastic trays with top closure for food industry. Developed with G. Mondini, experts in tray closing technology, PaperSeal reduces plastic by up to 90% compared to traditional trays. Commenting on prices, Ricardo de Genova, SVP, global innovation and new business in Graphic Packaging said: “Our team is pleased to add five more awards to the impressive list of awards we have achieved this year. It is a testament to our team ‘s passion that we always aim for the most high in supporting global brands with packaging design ready for the future.To discover that so many of our packaging solutions are worthy of the best honors of innovation is extremely satisfying and the diversity of our award-winning solutions gives an insight short of how versatile we are as a business. “ De Genova added, “The WorldStar awards are particularly resonant for us as the winners are selected by judging by the consensus that a package is ‘superior in its category and market’ and ‘substantially above class standards in execution and innovation’. We are proud that “We work with our clients on packaging projects that make a real difference to brands, consumers and the environment alike.” Jonny Olsson, general manager of the inherited AR Packaging Systems unit (now Graphic Packaging), added: “Our intensive efforts to offer unique plastic reduction alternatives have now begun to be rewarded with owners of highly reputable brands choosing the solutions “Our paper-based system to provide Recyclable Barrier Containers. We are proud to contribute to the ongoing shift towards a more circular economy and will strive tirelessly towards more ready-made developments for the future.” For more information on Graphic Packaging, please visit graphicpkg.com SOURCE Graphic Packaging International

