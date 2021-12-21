There are no new restrictions for Covid before Christmas, confirms Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson

Christmas will continue without any containment of socialization, Boris Johnson has confirmed, prompting warnings that this could lead to tougher measures later, despite early signs that cases have begun to rise.

The Prime Minister said he understood that families across England needed security to move forward with Christmas plans, but warned that restrictions could still be imposed after December 25 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The Christmas decision, which follows deep divisions within the cabinet, contrasted with moves by the Scottish and Welsh governments on Tuesday. Scotland canceled holidays on Hogmanay Street for tens of thousands of people, Wales announced 60 fines for employees refusing to work from home and both countries said sporting events would be held behind closed doors. Nicola Sturgeon had previously demanded that the indoor mix be limited to three families on either side of Christmas day.

Labor said while the news of Christmas in England would be a relief to many, Johnson now seemed too weak to push any new restrictions through his cabinet if needed.

The number of cases reported with Covid across the UK fell for the third time in five days on Tuesday, raising hopes that recent growth may have begun to decline, albeit at record high levels. There were 90,629 cases confirmed on Tuesday compared to a high of 93,045 on Friday.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said recent rapid growth had slowed and numbers could now have dropped. I got very tired last Thursday, but tonight I’m more optimistic, he said. Even with all the warnings and sources of prejudice that can affect, it gives me hope.

Hunter said factors such as fewer people wanting to be tested in case it excludes Christmas gatherings with family may be in play, but none can adequately explain the trend of the last five days. Given the growth rate from two weeks ago, if this had continued, we would expect to report today more than 200,000 [confirmed cases], instead of 90,000, he said.

While he did not believe the infections were falling, they could be stabilized, he said. At the moment, the data seems to have dwindled. But there are warnings about this, which means we still have to be somewhat careful. Hospitalizations are rising slightly, but the jury is still unclear whether the NHS could be overloaded next month, he added.

In a short video clip, Johnson said the situation with Omicron, which is highly contagious and less responsive to vaccines, remains extremely difficult, but I also understand that people have been waiting to hear if their Christmas plans will to be touched.

So what I can say tonight is that of course we can not rule out any further action after Christmas and we would keep a constant eye on the data and do whatever it took to protect public health.

But given the continuing uncertainty about some things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty about the hospitalization rate or the impact of the spread of the vaccine or boosters, we do not think today there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.

He did not rule out the possibility of announcing brakes after Christmas this week, but if the data does not move quickly, this now seems impossible. Understandably, any post-Christmas move would include regulations requiring a vote in parliament, rather than simply a change in advice.

As Johnson reiterated warnings that people should be careful about Christmas plans, especially with vulnerable relatives, some scientists said the lack of new rules carries considerable risk.

This is a very risky approach and will most likely result in the need for stricter restrictions in the near future, said Prof Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick.

Waiting for the increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations is likely to be too late to suppress the spread of the Omicron variant and will put the NHS under unprecedented pressure. A short circuit breakdown would now have prevented more people from becoming infected and isolated, which is now affecting many essential services.

Johnsons’ announcement came after a lengthy and divided meeting of his top team on Monday, during which Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Secretary of Education Nadhim Zahawi reportedly warned against the measures. new. All have been linked to possible offers to become the next Conservative party leader, especially after a rebellion by 100 Conservative MPs to curb Covid and a historic defeat during last week’s election.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said Boris Johnson is too weak to take any measures to keep the country safe through his cabinet. The prime minister is focused on staying behind his job, half of his cabinet is preparing their leadership campaigns and the country has not been left without a plan to deal with Omicron’s imminent threat. The government should stop quarreling among itself, come up with a plan and give clarity to people and businesses.