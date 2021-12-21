International
COVID-19: Top news of the December 21 pandemic
- This daily news summary brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected.
- Top Stories: Omicron cases spread rapidly around the world; India registers more than 200 cases of the new variant in 12 states; The World Economic Forum is postponing its annual Davos meeting.
1. How is COVID-19 affecting the globe?
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 275.5 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed deaths has now exceeded 5.36 million. More than 8.75 billion vaccination doses are administered globally, according to Our World in Data.
India has registered 200 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in 12 states, mostly in the western state of Maharashtra and the country’s capital New Delhi, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The number of Omicron cases in the country has almost doubled within a week, but there have been no reported deaths so far.
New Zealand has postponed its plans to reopen the phased borders by the end of February for concerns of the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The country had just begun to ease some of the harshest pandemic measures in the world and its international border restrictions would be phased out by January, with all foreign tourists allowed in the country from April.
Thailand to reinstate mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and cancel a quarantine waiver from Tuesday due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The decision to ban the country from giving up the ‘Test and Go’ means that visitors will have to undergo a hotel quarantine, which varies from 7 to 10 days.
China reported 81 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Dec. 20, from 102 the day before, his health authority said Tuesday. Of the new infections, 57 were transmitted locally, according to a statement from the National Health Commission, compared to 37 the day before.
2. DThe ominous Omicron variant pushes up COVID-19 cases across the US
COVID-19 cases rise in New York City and across the US over the weekend, beating hopes for a more normal holiday season, reviving restrictions and extending the country’s testing infrastructure ahead of travel and holiday gatherings.
Rising cases of COVID-19 are alarming public health officials, who fear an outbreak of infections after the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of U.S. infections with COVID-19 based on ranking data for the week ended Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Lines for the COVID-19 test were wrapped around the block in New York, Washington and other U.S. cities over the weekend as people tried to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holidays with family.
3. The EU supports Novavax as the region’s fifth vaccine for COVID-19
The European Union has approved the use of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 18 and over, giving a boost to the US company after long delays and paving the way for a fifth strike in the EU as the Omicron variant spreads.
Data from two large studies showed that the vaccine has an efficacy of about 90%, European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.
However, it is not yet clear how Novavax works against the Omicron variant, or whether a booster dose will be needed. Some early data have suggested that many two-dose vaccines do not work well against the variant, while a third injection improves their effectiveness.
Novavax said earlier this month it could begin production of a vaccine adapted for Omicron in January.
COVID-19 infections have broken records in parts of Europe in recent weeks, with governments and researchers trying to strengthen defenses against the rapidly spreading Omicron, pushing for renewed curbs ahead of the Christmas holidays.
