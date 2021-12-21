International
2021 Report on Fastest International Payments – with ACI Worldwide, Bank Indonesia and Bank of America among others
DUBLIN, 21 December 2021– (TELI BIZNES) – The “Faster international payments: a growing presence in real time” the report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e.
Real-time payments continue on the path to dominance in world markets, with these systems currently a domestic phenomenon, but increasingly expected to meet cross-border demand as well. The only question is time, as these global payment rails are now available in almost 60 markets with more systems ready for launch over the next year.
The publisher has been following the fastest value developments and transfers in the United States since the same day ACH was first launched for credit transfers in 2016. With this latest research report, Faster international payments: A growing real-time presence, they are now expanding into developments around the globe in various key markets with data and estimated growth in the use of these systems, as well as discussions on future railways and other important ongoing initiatives.
The publisher’s latest report provides an overview of ten specific markets outside the United States, with current and projected data on value growth by 2026. They also provide details on the various initiatives that are underway to provide eventual payments. immediate cross-border, something that until recently seemed to be possible only many years into the future.
Highlights of this research report include:
A summary of global developments in the real-time payment space, including current new railways and increased transactions across multiple markets.
Data on the current value of real-time payments in ten markets outside the US, as well as the expected growth by 2026.
Detailed reviews of developments in China, India and the UK
Ongoing reviews of various ongoing global initiatives, which have been created to link real-time sovereign payment rails to cross-border transactions.
Main topics covered:
Executive Summary
presentation
Current landscape
Steady market growth
Global Cross-Border Initiatives
Conclusion
Mentioned companies
BUT Colombia
ACI worldwide
Bankgirot
Bank for International Settlements
Bank of Indonesia
Bank of America
Bank of Italy
BBVA Group
BCS
Boston Federal Reserve
Electronic clearing room
Central Bank of Malaysia
Citi
Credit Agricole
Danish bank
Deutsche Bank
Early Warning
KLEARING EBA
Ethereum
commercial banks
HSBC
ING
Interac Corp.
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank
JP Morgan
Mastercard
Minka
with
Singapore Moneray Authority
National Payments Corporation of India
Nordea
Financial Group OP
Payments in New Zealand
Paguaj.MB
Payne
People’s Bank of China
PNC
p27 protein
Ripple
SEB
Societe General
Swedbank
SWIFT
TCH
Visa
Vocal connection
