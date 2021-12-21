City of Dayton responds to proposed fines for Dayton International Airport





DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City is facing proposed fines after the Federal Aviation Administration said Dayton International Airport violated several FAA regulations last year. In a press release sent by the FAA this week, the department said they had proposed a $ 167,343 civil penalty against the city of Dayton for “allegedly allowing seven flights to arrive and depart on February 13, 2020” while the airport “had no Adequate rescue equipment and aircraft firefighters (ARFF) in service. “ Dayton faces $ 167,000 fine for allowing flights without firefighting capacity

The FAA said monetary fines are also being proposed because airport staff did not notify the FAA or air carriers of vehicle shortages, as required by the Airport Certification Manual. To comply with FAA standards, the airport generally carried three aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles (ARFFs): R20, R22 and R23. That day, the FAA claims that R22 was out of service for the entire day, and between 8:10 and 9:36 a.m., R20 and R23 were also taken out of service due to mechanical failures. Later that day R23 returned to service. FAA regulations require that airport staff report a lack of ARFF to both the FFA and each of the carriers operating outside the airport. However, the FAA said they were never notified, adding that seven flights arrived and departed while the airport did not comply with FAA rules. Biden to promise 500 million free tests for COVID-19 to fight omicron, set to target Americans

Staff from the city of Dayton responded to the proposed sentences, saying they plan to seek an appeal. The FAA issued a Notice of Proposed Civil Punishment to the Dayton City Aviation Department. The Proposed Civil Punishment Notice has a provision that allows the Dayton City Aviation Department 30 days to appeal. The Dayton City Aviation Department will appeal the Proposed Civil Penalty and will not comment until after the appeal hearing and a final decision by the FAA. The City of Dayton will publish the results of the appeal hearing after a final decision has been made by the FAA on the matter. Dayton City Spokesman 2 NEWS contacted the airport for comment, however they said all questions should be directed to the city as they are overseeing the incident.



