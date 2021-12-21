The US denies Russian claims to Ukraine as rhetoric heats up

The rhetoric coming from Moscow has been increasingly aggressive and seems to be intended to portray a sense of helplessness in Russia in the face of NATO enlargement. In recent months, Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops, along with advanced artillery, logistics and supporting elements that could support a major push over the border in Ukraine.

“What the US is doing in Ukraine is on our doorstep,” Putin said, and they need to understand that we have nowhere to go further. adequate military-technical response measures and react harshly to unfriendly steps ”.

Putin’s harsh talk is based on comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkovs this month that Moscow could consider deploying medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe. The minister cited vague indications that the US was considering doing the same after the Trump administration withdrew from the Medium-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019.

The treaty banned missiles with a range of 310 miles to 3,417 miles.

Russia has seen the reactivation of US troops in November 56th Artillery Command in Germany as an indication that the US would again base medium-range weapons in Europe. The command, which operated from 1986 to 1991, was deactivated as a result of the INF Treaty, which banned missiles.

With new Russian military units continuing to be deployed along Ukraine’s northeastern and southern borders, rhetoric coming out of Moscow has put pressure on Washington to support Ukraine with more military aid.

The 2022 National Defense Authorization fiscal act, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign in the coming days, provides $ 300 million in military aid to Ukraine, with at least $ 75 million of that earmarked for deadly aid.

The Obama administration refused to send any lethal aid after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, a policy reversed by the Trump team, which fired anti-aircraft missiles Javelin. The Biden administration has also supplied the Javelins, along with small arms ammunition and several Coast Guard patrol boats.

or bill submitted this month by a group of Republican senators led by Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, calls on Washington to increase military aid to $ 450 million a year and begin sending funds to armored, anti-ship and anti-ship. air weapons in Ukraine.

A team from the Pentagon recently returned from a trip to Ukraine to assess the country’s air, naval and cyber defense needs. New air and missile defense systems have long been at the top of Ukraine’s wish list, but Washington and its European allies have been reluctant to send advanced weapons into the country.

A senior US diplomat suggested on Tuesday that a new round of bilateral talks could take place between the US and Russia as early as next month.

Speaking to reporters by telephone after completing a trip to Kiev, Moscow and NATO headquarters in Brussels, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said US diplomats were planning talks with their Russian counterparts in the month of next.

“We will decide on a date together with Russia and we believe this will happen in January,” Donfried said, adding that Washington will work with its European allies before making any decisions or reaching any agreement. possible with Moscow.

“We are ready to move in a dramatic way if Russia undertakes further military aggression against Ukraine,” she warned, saying Washington is ready to provide military defense equipment “above and beyond” what it has already given Kiev.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his year-end press conference, seemed to pour cold water on the notion that Biden and Putin would meet again soon, or at least not until tensions eased.

“I think we need to see if, in the first place, there is any diplomatic progress,” before the leaders speak again.

The Russian government released a list of demands late last week, calling on NATO to halt all troop movements and new base agreements in Eastern Europe and to remove the military infrastructure built in the former Soviet satellite states that since 1997. These proposals are prohibited for NATO.

The draft treaty went far beyond anything Western leaders have indicated they would agree to, including a request that NATO not ask Ukraine to join.

Blinken also flatly rejected some of Moscow’s demands in the document. There are some very obvious things the Russians have put on the table, he said. There may be other issues that are appropriate for discussion and conversation, just as there are things we will put on the table that Russia needs to answer.

Demands and quick rejection by European and American officials have played into Russia’s narrative of being a victim of Western arrogance.

What is happening now, the tension that is developing in Europe, is their fault, Putin said on Tuesday. At every step Russia was forced to respond somehow. With each step the situation got worse and worse.