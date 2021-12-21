A study by the International University of Florida reveals that media coverage of disasters can harm children’s mental health





Media coverage of natural disasters like hurricanes can be vital to public safety, but it can also have negative impacts on children’s mental health, according to researchers at the International University of Florida. They analyzed hundreds of children who were already participating in a long-term national study known as Adolescent brain cognitive development study, or ABCD, before Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on parts of the country in 2017. Researchers then followed families months after the storm with questionnaires of how it affected them in terms of property damage, disruptions and emotional trauma. The study included children from directly affected states like Florida and South Carolina, as well as some from California, thousands of miles from the impact. FIU psychology professor Anthony Dick said they found that Irma’s media coverage negatively affected children’s mental health, despite their proximity to the storm. These events, especially as a result of climate change, will only increase, so we will see more storms and if media coverage about those storms is too intense, this could be a negative risk factor for children developing PTSD. [post-traumatic stress] in the future, he said. But not everyone reacted equally, according to Dick, who has a doctorate in developmental psychology. He said the researchers used brain images and other medical histories they had from participants before Irma to look for patterns in their responses to the post-storm survey. They found that changes in the way children’s brains functioned made them some more likely to experience post-traumatic stress from media exposure than others. Dick explained that children whose amygdala, an area of ​​the brain that processes intense emotions like fear, had higher reactivity to negative stimuli, were more likely to report PTS symptoms after the hurricane. Moreover, children who did not recruit a part of the brain involved in emotion regulation and impulse control known as the orbitofrontal cortex were also at higher risk. So it is a combination of increased reactivity in the brain region associated with fear processing and lower reactivity in the brain region that is involved in regulating this fear, and children who showed that pattern were more likely to exhibit post-traumatic stress. symptoms, said Dick. He noted that none of the children in the study had severe enough symptoms to be clinically diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, yet many of them experienced high stress symptoms. Dick said nature often throughout the storm reporting hours and increased access to information from smartphones and social media can trigger stress. I think mental health professionals need to be more aware of how the media can impact, especially children who have less control over their environment, Dick said. He recommends that parents limit the time in front of the children screen before imminent weather events. The report was published in Nature Human behavior. The University of Florida, South Carolina Medical University and the University of California, San Diego collaborated on the study.



