Israel recommends fourth dose of Covid-19 for people over 60 as it enters fifth-wave throbbing





According to a statement from the health ministry, people over 60, medical staff and those with suppressed immune systems will be eligible for a fourth dose provided four months have passed since their third dose.

The recommended gap between a second and third dose is also being reduced from five months to three months.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the recommendation and encouraged citizens to strike as soon as they could.

“Great news, do not waste time – go get vaccinated,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Bennett also hailed Israel’s efforts to tackle the virus so far, saying the country continues to “stand at the forefront of the global effort to tackle the pandemic.” “The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose,” he said. And so far, so it has been. When it comes to Covid-19, it seems that where Israel leads, the rest of the world follows, with the country offering other nations a glimpse of the future of the pandemic for almost a year. Israel has been at the forefront of the spread of vaccination to adults and adolescents, pioneered a vaccine passport, and, in recent months, has led the use of booster vaccines. In late July, the country began offering vaccine boosters for those over the age of 60; since the end of August, boosters have been available to anyone over the age of 16, five months after the second dose of the vaccine. At present, a person is not considered fully vaccinated in Israel until he or she has received a third dose of the vaccine – once he or she is eligible. More than three months later, Israeli health officials say the data is clear: boosting injections helped bring down the fourth wave of the virus that swept the country in August and September. However, three doses do not seem to be enough, with Tuesday’s announcement marking the roar of the fifth wave. The daily caseload of Covid cases in Israel rose above 1,000 for the first time in two months on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, the country’s R coefficient – the number of people infected by each person with Covid-19 – jumped to 1.22, its highest level since August. In addition to the new recommendations, Bennett has also urged Israelis to take the new wave seriously, encouraging those in the private sector to work from home, with public sector employees expected to follow suit next week. In a televised speech this weekend, he also tried to revive Israel’s vaccination campaign, especially among children, where inclusion has been particularly weak. “The time we have bought is running out,” Bennett said, “but with God’s help we will surely overcome this wave.”

