2 ship’s officers plead guilty to minor allegations of oil spill in Mauritius





NAIROBI, Kenya The captain and first officer of a ship that struck a coral reef and spilled toxic fuel off the coast of Mauritius last year in the worst environmental disaster in the island nation’s recent history, have pleaded guilty to endangering safe navigation. The spill was an environmental disaster for Mauritius, a nation of the Indian Ocean off the coast of East Africa that is famous for its stunning beaches and lagoons. It destroyed the livelihoods of fishermen and tourism workers and threatened biodiversity hotspots, including prominent snorkeling and diving areas. The captain, Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, and the first officer, Subodha Tilakaratna, presented their claims Monday at an interim hearing in the capital, Port Louis, according to Mr Tilakaratnas’s lawyer. Mr Nandeshwar had admitted to drinking during a party on the ship, which was carrying 200 tonnes of oil and 3,800 tonnes of oil, when it crashed in July 2020. But charges of conduct that could endanger the safe navigation of the ship or cause interference or annoyance to other persons on board are among the lightest criminals under Mauritian law, and both are likely to be released soon, said attorney, Amira Peeroo.

The offenses carry a fine of 50,000 rupees, $ 1,140, ​​or a maximum sentence of two years. But since the two men were denied parole after their arrest in August 2020, both will be considered to have served their prison sentences and were released after serving their sentences on Dec. 27, Ms Peeroo said. Admitting guilt would allow them to return to their families and avoid the time that a lengthy criminal trial would take, she said in an interview. The Mauritius Ministry of Environment and the Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. After the Panamanian-flagged carrier MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned carrier, crashed, its body exploded, leaking 1,000 tons of toxic fuel.

Efforts to clean up the base came quickly as Mauritanians and others created booms from hair and fabrics to contain oil, launched social media campaigns to raise awareness, and raised thousands of dollars to support volunteers. At least three people died during the clean-up effort, authorities said.

Authorities eventually sank the ship despite opposition from activists, who worried it would worsen pollution of areas with various species of coral and fish. In the following weeks, the corpses of more than 50 whales and dolphins were thrown ashore, according to the environmental group Greenpeace, leading to mass protests against what was seen as government inaction to investigate why the ship veered off course. The government promised to get to the root of the crisis and that set up a body to study what happened. Findings are still pending. On Tuesday, authorities announced that the ship insurer, Japan P & I Club, would pay 112,000 rupees, over $ 2,550, to each of the approximately 825 fishermen and 174 fish sellers. Some Mauritanians were left unhappy on Tuesday, demanding more revelations from their government as well as plans to avert future disasters in fragile maritime areas. These lawsuits did not get to the bottom of things, said Ruben Pillay, an environmental activist. We still have zero answers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/21/world/africa/mauritius-oil-spill.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos