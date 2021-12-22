Tunisia: Authorities should ban the implementation of the highly restrictive vaccine permit

Tunisian authorities should stop implementing, pending amendment, a new Covid-19 decree law that would deny anyone 18 years and older without a vaccine permit access to many public and private spaces, barring them from work in the public sector or for a salary. jobs in the private sector and if they are Tunisian citizens – stop them from traveling abroad, Amnesty International said today.

The new law will enter into force on December 22 for six months. Although some aspects of Decree-Law 2021-1, which mandates the use of the permit, comply with international law and the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), Amnesty International calls on the authorities to change the provisions that violate labor rights and freedom of movement as guaranteed by international law.

Following the health crisis this summer, the population of Tunisia enjoys much greater access to vaccines, but not all people enjoy the same access to public health care or vaccines. In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Tunisian authorities should impose only restrictions that are necessary and proportionate to the protection of public health, said Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The Tunisian authorities should not implement the new decree until they amend it to ensure that vaccine permit requirements do not violate international human rights law by unnecessarily threatening Tunisian livelihoods and causing harsh sentences. for discrepancies.

The new decree, which Amnesty International has extensively analyzed, prohibits paid public and private sector workers from working until they are able to obtain a vaccination permit, with their employers ordered not to pay wages for the period suspension. Authorities are also mandated to order businesses that fail to comply with the vaccine permit requirements, with the exception of private health facilities, to be closed for up to 15 days.

These sentences could unreasonably damage the livelihoods of convicts and their families, especially given the fact that Tunisia is already suffering from a severe economic crisis. Public health care infrastructure is uneven across the country and weaker in some poorer regions, affecting access to vaccines.

Tunisian authorities have said the vaccine permit is intended to help “bring about collective immunity“, However, they have not provided a clear, widely communicated, science-based reasoning to justify vaccination requirements under Decree-Law 2021-1 compared to less restrictive measures.” Although authorities consulted a committee of medical professionals, they have not shared the outcome of any consultations they may have undertaken with unions, civil society groups or others to help ensure a healthy public debate on plans for a permit. vaccine.

According to WHO guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine permit requirements, governments should provide clear rationale for these policies to help build public confidence and address any ethical questions that arise through public consultation. , especially representatives of those who may be most affected. .

Instead of intimidating people and tightening the noose around their daily lives, the Tunisian authorities should choose effective communication and public contact strategies to encourage people to be vaccinated at will, said Amna Guellali.

The decree also requires Tunisian citizens aged 18 and over to show a vaccination permit to travel abroad. According to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), ratified by Tunisia, any restriction on the right to freedom of movement must be necessary to achieve a legitimate, proportionate, legal purpose and must not infringe on other rights guaranteed by the ICCPR.

This requirement is clearly not a legitimate restriction on freedom of movement under international law, because it is unjustified and an unjust restriction, said Amna Guellali.

The WHO Guideline for International Travel during the Covid-19 Pandemic states that governments should not impose general travel restrictions based on evidence of vaccination, and should instead choose risk-based measures, such as testing for Covid- 19, establishing quarantine for incoming travelers, or requiring newcomers to submit a negative Covid-19 test result.

The authorities should also establish a transparent mechanism for the frequent review of their vaccination policy based on the latest scientific research, Tunisia’s obligations under international human rights law and WHO recommendations, and subsequently t ‘communicate the findings clearly and transparently to the public.

Wallpapers:

President Kais Saied, who suspended Parliament on July 25 and gave himself the power to legislate by decree, passed a new vaccine approval law on October 22, a month after dissolving a government body tasked with verifying the constitutionality of laws. new and Tunisia administrative disallowance. Tribunal by annulment of decree-laws.

Tunisia launched its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in March 2021, however the spread continued slowly and was hampered by a lack of transparency, political interference, and significant delays in vaccine deliveries. Meanwhile, rates of Covid-19 infection increased exponentially and, by mid-July 2021, every day Tunisia confirmed deaths by one million, it was the second highest in the world.

From late July onwards, authorities increased vaccinations, eventually increasing the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated from six percent in mid-July to about 46 percent in mid-December.