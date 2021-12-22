UN chief warns Lebanese cabinet paralysis could erode support





The UN chief has warned that the continuing paralysis of the Lebanese government could erode international support for this small Middle Eastern country that is going through a very dramatic crisis.

BEIRUT – The UN chief warned on Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to provide the necessary support for Lebanon amid its ongoing government paralysis and as the country faces a very dramatic crisis. Antonio Guterres’s statements came at the end of his three-day visit, during which he repeatedly urged the Lebanese political leadership to work together to resolve the economic and financial crisis. He also met with members of civil society groups and the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon. The crisis has pushed more than three-quarters of Lebanon’s 6 million people into poverty; the national currency is in permanent collapse as Lebanese blame the political leadership for years of corruption and mismanagement. Guterres said several initiatives were in place to help Lebanon cope with the crisis, including holding an international conference, but that the government’s paralysis is bad for international support. The international community will probably not react properly if they see the country paralyzed and if they do not see a series of clear reforms regarding the economic, social and political life of the country, guaranteeing that the Lebanese institutions are putting the country on the path of properly, Guterres told reporters. The Lebanese cabinet has not met since mid-October amid a dispute over the course of an internal investigation into the August 2020 mass bombing in the port of Beirut that killed over 200 and injured thousands. Powerful political groups accuse the judge leading the investigation of bias and demand his removal. Prime Minister Najib Mikati insists the investigation is in the hands of the judiciary and refuses to intervene. Mikati himself came to power after a stalemate that lasted more than a year after politicians bargained over the distribution of power within the cabinet. Lebanon’s political system is based on a delicate balanced sectarian power-sharing agreement that often holds backward decision-making hostage. The current paralysis has also affected negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a much-needed recovery plan. The international community has refused to provide assistance until the Lebanese government implements major reforms. Humanitarian aid has been distributed to cope with deteriorating living conditions as the government struggles with empty coffers, declining foreign reserves and incomes, and an increasingly desperate population. Guterres called for an independent and impartial investigation into the harbor blast, saying people deserved answers. Three UN staff members lost family members in the blast, including two children. Asked if he would call for an international investigation, Guterres said that if an impartial and fully independent Lebanese investigation could not be guaranteed, then I believe it would be important for the international community to act. The Lebanese government has previously dismissed an international investigation, calling it a waste of resources and time.

