NATIONAL NEWS

The missionaries tell of the daring escape from the Haitian kidnappers

In October, members of the Haiti gang captured a convoy of 17 missionaries, including 16 Americans and a Canadian. The group also included four children, a 10-month-old baby and three children, aged 14 and 15. The group was preparing to leave the country after visiting an orphanage.

The 400 Mawozo gang initially demanded a $ 1 million ransom for each of the captives. The group was part of the Christian Relief Ministries, an Amish and conservative Menonite organization. Five members of the group were eventually released, but CAM did not say whether or not they had paid their ransom.

But it was a surprise for everyone when the remaining 12 members organized their rescue. The still captive group said they had been displaced several times during their captivity and were often held apart. At one point, they managed to devise a plan to escape, choosing December 15 as the night to make the effort.

During the night, the group quietly left the building where they were being held, avoiding their armed guards. With them was the baby and the 3-year-old. The group ran for miles in the dark, navigating the difficult terrain using the stars. Finally, they arrived safely and were able to get help. On the 17th, they were finally able to return home. The detainees were all in good condition and say the gang members did not physically abuse them.

Kellogg workers end 11-week strike with new contract

Two weeks ago, Kellogg’s announced it would hire “permanent replacements” for the 1,400 workers who had been on strike since October. Workers at four factories in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee were demanding better wages and working conditions and raised concerns about the company’s external plans. Workers were often expected to work for weeks or months without a break. This despite a 9.1% increase in profits in the already profitable company during the pandemic.

At the time, Kellogg’s decision to replace the workers met with widespread condemnation, including from the White House. President Biden called it an existential attack on the jobs and livelihoods of the union and its members. Online activists even campaigned to flood Kellogg’s employment site with fake applications.

Now says the International Union of Bakeries, Sweets, Tobacco Workers and Cereal Mill its members are ending the strike after reaching a tentative but more favorable agreement with the company.

The new contract includes an immediate increase in wages and benefits for all employees. Workers subject to a controversial two-tier system now also have a path to full pay and benefits. The contract further includes a moratorium on plant closures until at least October 2026.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

UK Supreme Court denies Maduro’s claim for Venezuelan gold

Britain’s Supreme Court is refusing to give nearly $ 2 billion in gold to Venezuela’s elected leader, Nicolas Maduro. The gold belongs to Venezuela, but is currently in the vault of the Bank of England. The Supreme Court decision overturned an earlier decision of the Court of Appeals seeking the release of the gold. Maduro wants to give the gold to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to buy the necessary medical supplies for his country.

However, the Supreme Court instead decided to rule on the diplomatic fabrication created by the US State Department under the Trump administration that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has no elected post, is the legitimate leader of the Venezuelans. Although the British government deals with Maduro in the real world, the United Kingdom and 50 other countries have followed the US example in recognizing Guaido. Guaido has appointed his “government” to Venezuela, including the directors of the national bank. Guaido wants the gold to remain in the vault of the Bank of England.

