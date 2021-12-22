COVID-19: Rapid testing site for children, healthcare workers to open in London – London

Health care workers and school-age children in London-Middlesex will have a new opportunity to choose in the new year when it comes to taking a quick COVID-19 test so they can return to work or school.

The Thames Valley Family Health Team announced Tuesday that a new testing site will open in the city next month, providing rapid molecular testing at the point of care, which, like rapid antigen testing, can yield results within 15 minutes.

The test site will open Jan. 5 at Springbank Medical Center Suite 105 at 460 Springbank Dr., with appointments available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made starting January 4th at covidtestinglm.ca, or by phone at 226-236-6295. No walks will be offered.

Those who qualify for the tests include health care workers in the primary and community care sectors who need a negative test to return to work and children in kindergarten up to 12th grade who need a test. negative to go back to school.

Rapid molecular point tests of care confirm COVID-19 by detecting the genetic material of the virus in a sample of fluid wiped from a person’s nose or throat by a health professional, according to the province.

Rapid antigen tests, such as those distributed at malls and LCBO stores last week, reveal some protein in the virus to confirm its presence in a sample. A positive antigen test should be followed by a PCR test or rapid molecular test within 48 hours, says the province.

Rapid molecular tests are mainly used in rural and remote environments where the return time of the PCR test is slow due to logistical challenges, the province says.

The news comes as rapid tests and PCR COVID-19, like COVID-19 vaccines, have been in extremely high demand as a result of the recent increase in cases and the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Like vaccines, testing capacity has not been able to continue.

Long queues could be seen at malls and LCBO stores across Ontario last week as the province began delivering rapid antigen tests at a holiday party. However, the supply ran out quickly, leaving many people empty-handed.

Two million quick tests have been allocated for distribution under that initiative, while others are being offered in workplaces, long-term care homes and other settings.

Currently, Ontarians who test positive in rapid antigen tests must confirm their results with a PCR test. But experts have warned that the explosive growth of Omicron could mean the capacity to deliver gold standard tests for all occasions and contacts could end.

















The main COVID-19 assessment center in London at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Center, which booked five days in advance, had no open meetings since Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, people looking to get tested there will have to wait at least until December 27th, meaning if anyone can take a seat when the meetings open Wednesday morning, or if there is any cancellation.

Last week, Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer for the Center for Health Sciences in London, which operates the assessment center alongside the Thames Valley Family Health Team and other agencies, told Global News that the facility had consistently reached its maximum testing capacity. in recent weeks.

At least 635 tests were recorded in Carling Heights on Dec. 16, the most in a single day at the facility throughout the pandemic. The average number of daily tests administered in the country between December 13 and December 20 stands at 548.

Further capacity building, Dukelow said, is constrained by a already weakened and exhausted healthcare workforce of nearly two years in the front line, in addition to increased third-dose vaccinations and ongoing preparations for an increase in possible hospitalizations.

Test alternatives are also reserved stable for at least two weeks off. As of Tuesday afternoon, My health The test clinic on Wharncliffe Road North had no appointments until the new year.

Similarly, DynacareThe Dundas Street East facility had meetings available until Jan. 4, meanwhile LifeLabs The Fanshawe Park Road location, open on Thursdays and Sundays, was reserved until at least January 6th.

At least 15 pharmacies in the city also offer testing for COVID-19, however what is offered is inconsistent and varies by pharmacy. Meetings available are also limited.

Last week, the Ontario chief physician said that if testing capacity were maximized, PCR tests would be reserved for people with active symptoms and crowded environments, with rapid tests being offered to others.

with dossier by Holly McKenzie-Sutter of The Canadian Press

