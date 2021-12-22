Waiting for COVID-19 tests in Winnipeg lasts up to 4 hours as demand increases

Waiting for a COVID-19 test in Winnipeg is growing just as fast as case loads, with several lines at car test centers passing through parking lots and on the road.

There were reports Tuesday of people waiting in their empty cars for nearly four hours at the MPI site on King Edward Street.

“It’s ridiculous. I have a sick child in the car and we can not go to the toilet or anything,” said Kristie Page, who had been in the car line for 2 hours and was nowhere ahead. “This is crazy.”

Coleman Paul had also been in the queue for so long and had to take time off work to do so, but he was more forgiving.

“It’s a long wait, but it’s what it is,” he said. “It’s more important to be tested and make sure everyone is safe. You have to wait, that’s how it goes.”

The formations were at the promenade on St. Mary, with people waiting outside in temperatures close to 20 C on Tuesday. (Radio Canada)

Virginia Jackson, who had waited a little over three hours, said the cars were being pulled from three different directions, causing a blockage in place.

“Nobody moves, [it’s] terrible. “Someone has to control who enters,” she said.

The formations were also long at the promenade in St. Louis. Mary’s street with people waiting outside temperatures close to 20 C and a cold wind that made her feel closer 30 times occasionally.

Jackson, Paul and Page all said the province should open more testing sites as it faces increased demand due to the increase in the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Currently there is nine test sites in Winnipeg.

A woman in line at the King Edward Road test site said the vehicles were being pulled from three different directions, causing a blockage on Road 90. (Jaison Empson / CBC)

Page said the province needs to go one step further: “Why aren’t we using the rapid testing we have accumulated?” she asked.

As of November, the Manitoba government had distributed about 1.5 million of its 2.7 million rapid tests, giving priority to schools and businesses. Other provinces made the tests freely available at places such as libraries, liquor stores, and gas stations.

Exactly one week ago, Prime Minister HeatherStefanson said he intended to advocate making those tests more accessible to the public.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s provincial public health chief, said last Wednesday more details will be made public soon.

However, there have been no updates since then. CBC News asked for comment Tuesday about the queues and what it plans to do about it, but the province has yet to respond.

Manitoba needs to expand access to COVID-19 testing in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, says NDP health critic Uzoma Asagwara. (Jaison Empson / CBC)

NDP health critic Uzoma Asagwarasas says expanding access to testing is critical to curbing the spread of COVID-19 and being able to ensure that people can make informed health decisions.

“People need timely access to COVID testing, not to wait 3 and four hours in a row in the cold weather. This is a barrier for people to get into testing,” Asagwarasa said.

“We can do better. We have to do better than that.”