COVID-19 Testing in Ottawa: Entry Testing Stopped Amid Omicron Growth

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says it is halting testing at its city-based assessment centers as it sees an increase in demand.

In a bulletin Tuesday, the working group said that, at this time, walking entrances would be discontinued, but no changes would be made to testing people with appointments.

“Currently, Ottawa assessment centers and care clinics are advised to follow existing testing criteria for adults, children, and youth with reserved appointments,” taskforca said. “Motion testing has been discontinued to keep testing capacity available to those essential workers who require an urgent COVID-19 test.”

While residents were strongly encouraged to book testing appointments, some locations had limited capacity for on-foot patients who met provincial testing criteria.

The task force says more than 3,600 swabs were processed at assessment centers in the city on Monday.

On Monday, the working group, which coordinates all COVID-19 testing in the city, said it expects testing guidelines to change in the coming days, which could give priority to essential workers and vulnerable populations.

“As COVID-19 cases and contacts continue to grow in Ontario and here in Ottawa, we expect the approach to COVID-19 testing to change with new prioritization criteria that will focus on vulnerable populations and core workers,” he said. taskforca.

At the moment, it remains unclear who will qualify.

Elysia Desmier tried to do a test at the Brewer Park Testing Center last Sunday after being isolated for a week from exposure to someone who had COVID-19, but left.

“The nurse told me because I’m asymptomatic, I do not need to go for testing,” she said. “They canceled my meeting there and I just had to quarantine for the remaining ten days of this exposure.”

This is the second time she goes through this process, after a special exposure weeks ago.

“I have had two close contacts in the last two and a half weeks,” Desmier explained.

Last time, she was able to do the test and tested negative.

I was told I could continue working because I had been vaccinated.

Appointments for the COVID-19 tests at Ottawa assessment centers have been extremely limited in recent days, with residents telling CTV News Ottawa that they can not plan any new tests in the city.

This follows new guidelines from the Ottawa Public Health to isolate yourself if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot take a PCR test, regardless of your vaccination status.

The public health unit issued a letter to doctors, nurses and clinics on Friday, advising that with limited testing capacity, the health unit would now ask residents who could not take a timely test to simply assume they have the Omicron variant.

“Because of this unfortunate reality, OPH will direct people with any symptoms of COVID-19 who are unable to take a timely test for COVID-19 to assume they are infected with Omicron and be isolated immediately for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. “, It is said in the health unit. “Their family contacts, regardless of vaccination status, will also be directed to isolation.”

This is true even if someone with symptoms tests negative on a quick test, says OPH, because those tests can come back with false negatives.

Some of Ottawa’s testing capabilities have shifted to the vaccination attempt. Centretown, Sandy Hill and Somerset West Community Health Centers have discontinued their COVID-19 testing services as staff and resources have been redistributed to support mass vaccination and provincial boost campaigns.

“Vaccines are a critical defense against COVID-19 and we support the approach of prioritizing staff to ensure that as many Ontarians as possible are vaccinated,” the Ottawa Test Task Force told COVID -19.

The Ottawa Average Test Position Rate is 8.7 percent higher since the end of April, and the average return time from taking a swab to a test site to the result is 35 hours.

–With files by Peter Szperling of CTV News Ottawa.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19

For adults (18 years and older) who are not considered high-risk contacts, you should get tested for COVID-19 for the following symptoms even if you are fully vaccinated.

If you have one or more of these symptoms and decide not to get tested, you should be isolated for 10 days.

Fever and / or chills (Temperature 37.8 degrees Celsius / 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.)

Cough or whooping cough (persistent) (Continuous, more than usual, emitting a wheezing noise during breathing (not related to asthma, post-infectious reactive airways, COPD).)

Shortness of breath (Shortness of breath, unable to breathe deeply (not related to asthma).)

Decreased or lost taste or smell (Not related to seasonal allergies, neurological disorders.)

Muscle aches and pains (which is unexplained or unusual (not related to a sudden injury, fibromyalgia, or getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 48 hours).

Extreme fatigue, lack of energy or feeling unwell (which is unusual or unexpected (not related to depression, insomnia, thyroid dysfunction or getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 48 hours).

Other symptoms of COVID-19

The following symptoms require testing for COVID-19 if you have been identified as a high-risk contact, even if you are fully vaccinated.

If you have one or more of these symptoms, you should be isolated (ie, stay at home except in a medical emergency or seek COVID-19 testing) for at least 24 hours until your symptoms improve.

If you have not been identified as a high-risk contact, you are still eligible to be tested, but are not required to return to work or school.