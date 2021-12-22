The perfectly preserved dinosaur baby was discovered wrapped inside his egg





The 70-million-year-old fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptoroid dinosaur, which has been nicknamed Baby Yingliang after the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil. The bones of dinosaur babies are small and fragile and are rarely preserved as fossils, making this a very lucky find, said Darla Zelenitsky, an associate professor in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Calgary in Canada.

“It’s an amazing specimen … I’ve been working on dinosaur eggs for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Zelenitsky, a co-author of the research, which was published in the journal iScience on Tuesday.

“So far, little is known about what was going on inside a dinosaur’s egg before it came out, as there are so few embryonic skeletons, especially those that are complete and preserved in a life position,” she said in an email.

The egg is about 17 centimeters (7 inches) long and the dinosaur was estimated to be 27 centimeters (11 inches) tall from head to tail. Researchers believe that an adult, if he had lived, would have been about two to three meters tall.

Researchers from China, the UK and Canada studied the positions of baby Yingliang and other previously found oviraptoroid embryos. They concluded that dinosaurs moved and changed poses before coming out in a manner similar to small birds. In modern birds, such movements are accompanied by a behavior called tucking, which is controlled by the central nervous system and is critical to hatching success. “Most known non-bird dinosaur embryos are incomplete with articulated skeletons. (bones split in joints), “said Waisum Ma, lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Birmingham, UK, in a statement. “We were surprised to see this beautifully preserved embryo inside a dinosaur egg, lying in a bird-like posture. This behavior was not previously known to non-bird dinosaurs.” All birds evolved directly from a group of two-legged dinosaurs known as theropods, whose members include Tyrannosaurus rex and smaller velociraptors. Behavior before hatching is not the only behavior of modern birds inherited from their dinosaur ancestors. The same kind of dinosaurs are also known to sit on top of their eggs to incubate them in a bird-like manner, Zelenitsky said. The fossil was found in China’s Jiangxi province and bought in 2000 by Liang Liu, director of a Chinese stone company called Yingliang Group. It ended up in storage, largely forgotten until about 10 years later, when museum staff sorted through the boxes and discovered the fossil during the construction of the Yingliang Stone Historical Museum. The museum is subsidized by the company.

