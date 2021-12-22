UK reduces COVID-19 isolation to 7 days for most in England





Women wearing face masks wait to cross a road in the middle of a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in London, UK December 21, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Coombs Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) – The British government said on Wednesday it was reducing its COVID-19 isolation period to seven days out of 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a side-flow test two days in a row. . With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Britain and record case levels over the past week, many industries are struggling with staff shortages, including hospitals that have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety. The UK Health Insurance Agency (UKHSA) said its analysis suggested that a seven-day isolation period along with two negative side-flow test results had almost the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without testing . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “We want to reduce the interruption from COVID-19 in people’s daily lives,” health secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement. Rapid side flow tests, which are provided free of charge by the British National Health Service, can be administered by people at home and give a result in 15 to 30 minutes. Those who receive a negative downstream result on the sixth and seventh day of their isolation period, with tests performed 24 hours away, will not have to be isolated for 10 days, the government said. UKHSA said it “strongly advised” those leaving their isolation after seven days to limit contact with others in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home and minimize contact with those most vulnerable to COVID-19. “The new approach reflects the latest evidence on how long virus cases transmit and supports essential public services and supply chains during the winter, while still limiting the spread of the virus,” the UKHSA said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

