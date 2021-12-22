Ice, snow and extreme cold: the latest BC weather concerns





BC officially switches to winter on Tuesday morning at 7:59 a.m. and will certainly feel that way. There are hours of winter storms, snowfall warnings in effect, including concerns about frozen rain. or winter storm hours is in effect for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Inland Island sections of Vancouver Island, Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton. These regions expect from five to 15 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. In addition, there is a concern for considerable frozen rain. Heads up! Frozen rain and / or ‘possible’ snow that starts tomorrow afternoon until Wednesday morning.

Concerns: Ice / muddy / snowy roads and crossings and power outages. Avoid trips late tomorrow until Wednesday morning if possible.

#BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/vvQIFhrF0b – Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 21, 2021 The story goes down the ad "Cold outflows coming from the inside of BC will allow surface temperatures to remain below zero. "As a result, a prolonged period of cold rain is forecast." Environment Canada.

COVID-19: BC to ban indoor events, close nightclubs, and hold small meetings at home Dangerous road conditions are possible from late Tuesday to Wednesday morning with ice, mud and / or snow. Power outages are also possible, as heavy wet snow or thick layers of frozen rain can break branches. Meanwhile, a special weather statement is in effect for Vancouver Subway, Sunshine Coast and the eastern parts of Vancouver Island with snow and frozen rain. Up to four inches of snow can fall by Wednesday morning. Frozen rain warnings can be issued on Tuesday. Non-essential travel should be avoided. Check with DriveBC before leaving. Read more: Canada advises against non-essential travel abroad as Omicron spreads around the world In a long range, the concerns are growing for an extended period of extreme cold. There are still a few days out, and exact temperatures and weather may vary. However, there is enough confidence in the overall forecast to warn the public about the risk. At this time, the forecast indicates that an Arctic eruption is expected to occur along BC starting from Christmas Day until the beginning of next week. The story goes down the ad Coastal regions may have temperatures dropping to 10 to 15 degrees below average. Maximum daytime levels in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can range from -2 C to -8 C, while low overnight levels can range from -10 C to -14 C. Windchill will also be a factor. Meanwhile, the Inner regions can experience 15 to 20 degrees below average. with some maximums during the day reaching only -20 C. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

