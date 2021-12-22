Advent International buys majority stake in Encora, a leading provider of digital engineering services

BOSTON AND SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., December 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – encourages, a global digital engineering services company specializing in software product development services for fast-growing enterprises and domestic digital companies, and Advent International (“Advent”), a leading global private equity firm, announced today that Advent has acquired a majority stake in Encora’s business. As part of the deal, Warburg Pincus, the existing majority shareholder in Encora, retains a minority stake.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Advent as we continue to expand our differentiated offerings of software engineering services,” he said. Venu Raghavan, chief executive, Encora. “The deep expertise of Advent’s technology and business services sector, together with its global footprint, complements Encora’s strengths and creates opportunities to grow our business in key markets worldwide. Warburg Pincus has been a partner excellent for us over the past two and a half years, accelerating our rapid growth to an estimate of $ 1.5 billion. “We look forward to continuing to work with them at this next stage of growth.”

Encora is a leader in contracted software product development services, using in-depth technical expertise in machine learning, AI, data science, cloud services, and other next-generation digital engineering disciplines to accelerate innovation. strategic for companies enabled by technology, whose position and growth in the market are driven by proprietary software products. Since renaming as Encora in 2020, the Company has expanded its focus within the Consumer Tech and Enterprise Tech sectors, and has grown its global talent pool to over 6,300 associates in 40 global offices at LatAm. India, APAC and USA

“We have seen tremendous growth in the digital technology services sector in recent years, as the need for strong technology products has escalated across industries,” he said. Shweta Street, Managing Director at Advent. Jan Janshen, managing partner at Advent, also said, “we believe Encora is well positioned to take advantage of the growing digital services market and we are excited to partner with Venu, Encora’s talented management team and Warburg Pincus to support the company’s growth in key markets beyond North America, Europe, India, Asia Pacific AND Latin America, where Advent has a strong presence and domain expertise. ”

This new partnership enables Encora to accelerate its global growth, both organically and through M&A target opportunities, to expand its differentiated delivery model, and to advance its digital customer-facing services. Encora continues to focus on serving the software and digital engineering needs of enterprise SaaS companies, mid-market technology companies and large enterprises.

“Encora has built a leading position in the industry, driven by its keen customer focus and ability to attract high quality technology talent across the globe,” he said. Steven Glenn, managing director, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Warburg Pincus. “Advent is a great addition to the team and we look forward to continuing to support Encora’s bright future.”

Advent, with $ 81 billion in active since June 30, 2021, has invested in over 380 companies in 42 countries, everywhere North America, Europe, Latin America AND Asia. It has considerable investment experience both in the business services and technology sector and in the key markets where Encora operates.

JP Morgan acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Encora in connection with the transaction and Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati LLP served as legal advisor. Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshtal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to Advent.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Encora is an established leader in software and digital engineering services, specializing in accelerating innovation for leading technology companies. Encora has over 6,300 collaborators in 40+ innovation offices and labs across the US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Colombia, PERU, Bolivia, India, and Asia Pacific. Encora’s global pool of talent, vertical micro-industry expertise and agile proprietary engineering skills enable customers to improve their speed of impact.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 companies in 42 countries, and since June 30, 2021, had $ 81 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has created a globally integrated team of over 245 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America AND Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five key sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After more than 35 years dedicated to international investment, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustainable revenue and profit growth for its portfolio companies.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading growing global investor. The firm has more than $ 67 billion in private equity assets under management. The active portfolio of the firm of more than 215 companies is very diverse by phase, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner for management teams looking to build sustainable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity funds, which have invested more than $ 97 billion in over 960 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San FranciscoPra Paulo, shanghai, and Singapore.

