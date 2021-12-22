A second message from the president of Titan International, Inc.

CHICAGO WESTERN, Ill., December 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan” or “TWI”) issued the following statement today.

Morry Taylor, Chairman of the Board, commented, “A few days ago, I published a message about TWI, the market and our stocks. Since then, numerous sources have reported that Yokohama has offered to buy the Trelleborg off-highway wheel business $ 2 billion. I believe the Trelleborg wheel business for 2021 will be somewhere around $ 1.4 billion for sale. Yokohama may face challenges with antitrust laws due to the amount of business in which they operate India ships in Europe. Seeing TWI within our Ag business, we are the market leader in steel wheels in all major markets. Within the Ag tire business, the combined part of Titan and Goodyear is number one South America, North America and Russia. In Europe, we have a long-term plan to be a major player there as well. One thing many people overlook is this – in recent years most of the new models of Ag wheels and tires have come from Titan. I believe that within fifteen years, the best-selling Ag tire will be that of the TitanLSWrubber / wheel combination.

“In 2022, Titan predicts global sales above $ 2 billion based on our annual plan approved by the Titan Board. Think about it, Yokohama is proposing to buy a business for $ 2 billion with 2021 sales well below those of Titan. Considering YokohamaOffer Trelleborg, this is one $ 2 billion the price for a business that can be number one in Europe, but nowhere else. The largest Ag markets in the world are in the US and Brazil and Titan is the leader in these markets. Also, TWI has the production capacity to expand without building additional facilities. If you apply the same math to $ 2 billion the price offered for Trelleborg and its reduction with our net debt, which would suggest a Titan stock price above $ 24.

“It took 30 years for politicians and some of the executives of the biggest companies in the US to realize that the pursuit of low-wage manufacturing countries would explode. China has become a major problem in a number of areas. Customers now need to have supply chains for wheels and tires that can support their factories in the countries where they produce or sell their product. I have heard that some customers want at least half of their US-made wheels and tires. There is no other domestic manufacturer that has that kind of capacity beyond the Titan.

“I expect there will be some further positive updates regarding TWI after the start of the year. From me and all of us at Titan, we hope everyone has enjoyed Christmas and the New Year. Excuse me if I offend anyone , but I’m too old to be Woke! Happy! “

