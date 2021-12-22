Sunday was a sad day for the International Union of Service Employees 1000 • Sacramento News & Review

Sunday, December 19ththit was a sad day for the International Union of Service Employees 1000. Their Board of Directors meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the Sacramento Downtown Holiday Inn. Last Tuesday, SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry sent a letter to the SEIU 1000 Local President, stating that she was concerned about possible violence at the union meeting after Brown asked members to come to the meeting armed. . Due to these concerns, as well as concerns about downtown power outages and COVID safety, the meeting went completely virtual.

While there was no violence in the virtual meeting, the friendship was totally controlled by President Brown. It was a sad day for SEIU Board members who wanted to express their frustrations with Brown and present their plan to reduce his powers. With Brown in control of the meeting, he spent all his time talking and answering callers, instead of starting the Board meeting, leaving Board members powerless to complain in the chat window.

It was a sad day for Brown, who might have thought he had won the day by using his virtual powers to control online dating (which lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a two-hour break lunch), but his performance was not presidential. During most of Sunday’s four-hour call to Zoom, most of Brown’s conscience comments were attacks on his opponents and attempts to explain why he was mentally healthy enough to be president. While he was not asked about his family’s mental history, he volunteered that his mother was a paranoid schizophrenic and that other members of his family had struggled with mental health problems. However, he said his mental state was good enough for the Air Force and good enough to get a college degree. It was disturbing to see Brown keep repeating that he was “calm” and that he was “smiling”.

A major theme of Browns’s remarks was that people were opposing him because of their racism. He has repeatedly stated that his opponents want to lynch and castrate him. He complained that they were calling him a black man out of control, implying that any black man who does his job would be considered out of control. He also suggested that given all that he and the African-American community have experienced, he should be expected to be angry. He has to wait for it to explode. Especially if people try to suppress it, or as it fears, lynch and castrate it.

It was a sad day for the nearly 100,000 SEIU members, mostly state government employees, who are now represented by a leading war team. A management team that will soon enter into tough negotiations for the contract and the 2022 nationwide elections.

And it was a sad day for the people of California. The SEIU 1000 has been such a progressive force in our state policy – upholding workers’ rights, income equality, more housing and many other progressive issues – but they have lost much of that power due to internal conflicts.

In a staggering May 2021 union election turmoil, Brown, who had never held a major union position before, defeated longtime SEIU president Yvonne Walker in a very low-key multi-candidate election. Walker, who served for 13 years as President of the SEIU, was a progressive California power, which fought and won the increase in salaries and benefits of state employees, also playing an active role in California politics. Brown campaigned to reduce union membership fees and remove unions from politics. He objected to the union giving $ 1 million to fight Governor Newsom’s withdrawal. Brown may be the only union candidate in California ever warmly received by Fox News.

The Browns victory was an extreme shock to the “status quo of the unions”, as he called it. Many staff members were fired or fired. The Democratic political establishment, which depended on the SEIU 1000 for support, was in shock. Many union members for a long time were rightly concerned about their positions.

N&R Publications, our publishing division, worked with Yvonne Walker on union communications before COVID closed. [https://spotlight.newsreview.com/author/seiu] Although we met with Brown at the suggestion of his staff, we did not do any work with SEIU during Brown’s presidency. Let me say that while I personally support Yvonne Walkers’s vision that unions work hard for their members as well as the wider community, I certainly acknowledge that many successful union leaders support Browns’s view that the main interest or only the union should be their members and that support for community issues such as housing or tax reform removes the resources needed from the union’s main task of representing its members.

While Brown won the union’s presidential election, he certainly did not win over the entire SEIU-elected Board of Directors. In October, half of the 65 members of the SEIU 1000 Board met without Brown, voting overwhelmingly to remove Brown from many of his presidential powers. [https://www.sacbee.com/article255081222.html] Opposition to Brown lies both in his politics and in his concerns that he might be too messy to be president of such a powerful and complex organization.

Nothing was resolved at Sunday’s “SEIU 1000 Board Meeting”. While Brown was able to prevent his opposition from being heard, his treatment of the meeting only heightened those concerns for his leadership. This blockage is likely to continue if Brown does not change his approach. Brown clearly cares deeply about unions and its membership. He is a principled man who has put himself in the public arena at a high personal cost. He ran on a platform to shake the status quo and transparency, which he has certainly achieved.

But leaders, especially the leaders of organizations with 100,000 members and a budget of $ 46 million, must present a vision for the future. The SEIU presidency is an extremely high-pressure, emotionally charged job that few can do effectively. Leaders put the interest of others above themselves. I believe that is why Brown ran for union presidency. But real leaders are also willing to leave the public arena when needed. Ironically, leaving leadership is often a greater test of character than joining it.

The SEIU 1000 is being weakened by this ongoing clash. Brown must resign to enable the union to remain strong. He has the power to create a better day for reunion and for himself. He must resign.