Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reminds passengers how to pack properly, travel with firearms





AUSTIN (KXAN) Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is outlining best practices for proper firearm packaging and travel. The airport recommends that you first check and obey local, state and international laws, as well as know the gun laws at your destination. Here’s what to expect if you’re flying through the AUS this holiday season

“It’s the passenger’s responsibility to know the gun laws of the state they are traveling to, because Texas may have liberal gun laws, but the state you are going to may not have,” said Transportation Safety Administration spokeswoman Patricia Mancha . Each firearm must be unloaded and sealed in a sturdy case approved by the Transportation Safety Administration. Finally, each weapon must be declared and checked at the airline ticket counter. They should not be placed in a handbag. LIST: Where to test for COVID-19 in the Austin area as the holidays approach

Mancha said on October 3 this year, the TSA broke a 20-year record for the largest number of weapons found at checkpoints at airports nationwide. As of Monday in Austin, 108 guns were found in passengers ’handbags. “Know where your weapon is,” Mancha said. The most common reasoning we hear from travelers is, “Oh, I forgot it was in my bag.” When a gun is found at Austin Airport, the Austin Police Department is called in to investigate. The person who had the gun could face a fine or even arrest, and very often, Mancha said, they miss their flight. Questions and Answers: What to do if you are exposed to COVID before your vacation trip

The TSA said that over a 10-day period during Thanksgiving, it controlled about 20 million people. This number is projected to be even higher for Christmas. “For the Christmas travel period, we expect to show about 31 million people.” tha Mancha. “So it’s really important that people understand that there are some things they can do to make their journey a little easier.” One of these tips is to arrive early two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Get here earlier than you ever thought: How busy is Austin Airport?

Since many people will travel with gifts, gift bags are encouraged over wrapped gifts because wrapped gifts will have to be torn to check by the TSA, according to Mancha. Alcohol gets into checked baggage, Mancha said, and anything in the form of a grenade or bomb is not allowed in your checked or hand bag. “We see these as perfume bottles, salt and pepper shakers, bottle openers,” she explained, holding up a grenade-shaped item. “Just a reminder, even though it’s empty, when you put it on the x-ray, it still looks like a bomb.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/austin-airport-reminds-passengers-how-to-properly-pack-travel-with-firearms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos