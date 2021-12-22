Omicron casts new shadow over pandemic economic recovery | Chicago News





Just as Americans and Europeans have been eagerly awaiting their most normal holiday season in a few years, the omicron variant has unleashed a new round of fear and uncertainty for travelers, buyers, frequenters and their economies as a whole.

The Rockettes have canceled their Christmas show in New York. Some restaurants in London have been emptied as travelers avoid the city center. Broadway shows are canceling some shows. The National Hockey League suspended its games until after Christmas. Boston plans to ask diners, entertainers and shoppers to show evidence of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars and shops.

An increased sense of anxiety has begun to erode the willingness of some people and some businesses to continue as usual in the face of the highly contagious variant of omicron, which has quickly become the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Other people, however, are still traveling, spending, and gathering with other people as they usually do, though often with a careful perspective of waiting and watching. Air travel during the holidays remains strong. Many shops and restaurants are still enjoying steady sales. And Omicron has not yet kept audiences away from cinemas in significant numbers. Last weekend, the record audience in all demographics gathered in cinemas for the new Spider-Man movie.

Cinema has not yet been hampered by omicron, said Steve Buck, EntTelligence chief strategy officer.

At the same time, no one still knows what omicron ultimately means for the health of western economies, which have endured a wild journey of decline and recovery since the beginning of 2020.

These mutations keep coming, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. What is the probability that we will sometimes have a bad truth? No one has the idea. This thing is changing and it is very, very difficult to say.

Will omicron cause factory and port explosions, disrupt operations, and exacerbate supply chain disruptions that have pushed up prices and contributed to the hottest U.S. inflation in decades?

Does it mean that people will dive back home and spend less on food services in restaurants, concerts, hotel stays, which may weaken the economy but may alleviate inflationary pressures?

Will plans to return to office for white-collar employees be suspended indefinitely, deepening the blow to many downtown businesses?

Or will omicron prove a hindrance that barely slows down what has become a surprisingly strong recovery from the brief but intense pandemic recession?

Frightened by uncertainty and fears of worst-case scenarios, stock markets around the world were sold for three days before recovering on Tuesday.

We do not know if this is good or bad for growth or inflation in the medium term, said Megan Greene, chief global economist at the Kroll Institute. We just do not have enough data yet.

Unable to assess its long-term consequences, businesses, consumers and policymakers have struggled to respond to Omicron’s threat.

Danielle Ballantyne, a nutritionist in Chicago, had planned to visit several stores and seek inspiration for holiday gifts. But as omicron spread, she dropped the idea in favor of staying home and shopping online.

“From what I’ve heard on the news,” said Ballantyne, “omicron is more contagious.” So I’m trying to be more selective about where I go in terms of large public spaces.

At its stores in major cities like New York and Chicago, Untuckit clothing is reporting a 15% drop in traffic, similar to what it experienced when the delta variant began to spread last summer.

It affects people’s perception of their comfort and safety and their willingness to go out, said Aaron Sanandres, a co-founder of the company.

As infections have spread, European countries have so far gone further than the United States, with restrictions ranging from a complete blockade in the Netherlands to UK masked mandates.

A theater in western England reimbursed $ 240,000 for tickets. Advantage Travel Group, which represents travel agents in the UK, said business flights, cruises and vacation packages fell by 40% in mid-December from a month earlier. A dinner in central Madrid soaked up the cancellations for about half of its space reserved a week recently.

In London, downtown restaurants are suffering as office workers stay home.

As soon as they said work from home, it was completely emptied, said Sally Abe, a chef at the Conrad Hotel in central London.

On Tuesday, Britain announced it would provide mil 1 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in grants and other aid to help the hospitality industry survive Omicron. The government succumbed to pressure from bars, restaurants and other businesses, whose revenues have plummeted as a result of public health warnings.

Since the pandemic hit almost two years ago, it has imposed economic challenges one after another. All economies, however, closed when the virus hit early last year. More than 22 million people in the United States alone lost their jobs. Bars, restaurants and hotels were especially destroyed.

But record infusions of government spending and, eventually, the proliferation of vaccines triggered a sudden powerful recovery, giving many families the confidence and financial means to resume purchases. And that sparked optimism for the 2021 holiday season: In an updated forecast shortly before omicron emerged as a serious threat, the National Retail Federation said holiday sales in the US were on track for a record year. .

One fear now is that Omicron infections will further disrupt production and transportation, exacerbate supply chain load, and keep inflation simmering. It could also increase intensified consumer demand for goods, which would increase supply shortages.

If everyone is afraid that going to a bar or restaurant will take them to a hospital, they can continue to buy goods, said Greene, an economist at the Kroll Institute. So this could exacerbate the short-term trend and worsen inflation.

On the other hand, she said, if growth is to really slow down (by omicron), this should take the heat away from inflation.

There are other reasons to think that recovery can be slowed down. In the United States, economic aid from federal spending and aid controls is fading. The Federal Reserve is reducing its economic support. China’s economy, the world’s second largest after the United States, is slowing.

Right now, the U.S. bond market is signaling more concern for economic weakness than for naked inflation: 10-year treasury yields remain at historically low levels, below 1.5%.

Citing omicron and other factors, Oxford Economics downgraded its estimate for U.S. economic growth for the October-December quarter to an annual rate of 7.3%, from a previous estimate of 7.8%.

Omicron has been so rampant, said Kathy Bostjancic, Oxford’s chief financial economist. And it is hitting high-density northeastern areas. We think that there will be a great deal of damage to economic activity.

That said, it is also possible for the economy to be resilient to the recent challenge that COVID has posed. A measure of retail traffic shows that the new variant has made little change at least so far. According to Sensormatic Solutions, for the week ended December 18th, store traffic increased nearly 20% from a year earlier, though 23% less than the same week in the year before the 2019 pandemic. For Black Friday, which ended 27th November, sales increased by 30% from last year.

Peter McCall, head of retail consulting at Sensormatics, noted that shoppers continue to go to retail stores, but are now favoring open-air malls and malls more than indoor malls.

Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp., the world-leading cruise company, said this week that Carnival had experienced a slight increase in cancellations, but predicted it would only be a short-term failure.

Booking patterns are strong, Donald said.

So is traffic to some big retailers. Several hundred people lined up for the opening of the main Toys R Us store Sunday at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

We were preparing for a big day, but it was even bigger than we thought, said Yehuda Shmidman, co-founder of WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us.

Abt Electronics in Chicago says it is enjoying a strong holiday season so far, with sales up 10% from a year ago. But Jon Abt, co-president and a grandson of the company’s founder, said he noticed omicron is changing the way some people buy. Although fewer customers are entering stores, there is a growing demand for street shopping.

He also made changes to workers created to prevent the spread of COVID: He requires them to stay at the counters or warehouses where they work instead of jumping back and forth in different workplaces.

I’m an optimist, said Abt. I’m not a troublemaker. This is life. And you have to roll with the fists.