Ontario Hospitals Update Visitor Policies Due to Community Spread Amid the Omicron Wave

Some hospitals in Ontario have introduced stricter visitor policies amid an increase in COVID-19-induced cases of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Unity Health Toronto and the University Health Network – the two main hospital chains in the province’s most populous city – said hospitalized patients staying shorter than seven days would not be allowed visitors.

“We will reduce the presence of Visitors / Essential Care Partners due to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in the community,” Unity Health wrote in a statement, noting that the updated policy was in effect on Tuesday.

The hospital network, which consists of St. Joseph Health Center, St. John’s Hospital. -Hour period provided to show vaccination certificate and ID.

Visits to the hospital will be a maximum of three hours, while patients attending appointments at outpatient clinics and day surgeries or to the emergency department will generally not be allowed visitors, he said.

Similar changes in visitor policy at the University Health Network went into effect on Tuesday.

No visitors will be allowed to hospital patients for less than seven days, and a pre-approved essential care provider will be allowed to visit outpatients “if it is essential to support safety during hospital time,” he said. Essential care providers will be allowed to visit patients who self-identify as indigenous, he added.

The changes prompted some to express concern about the impact of policies on patients.

“His sadness is sad, because the lack of humanism disappoints me,” said Dr. Mariam Hanna, a pediatric allergist and clinical immunologist, who has had family members and friends hospitalized during the pandemic.

Hanna said hospitals should allow patients at least one visitor to help transmit important medical information and provide any other support – physical or emotional – needed. She argued that this could be done safely by combining several public health measures, including vaccination certification, wearing masks and prompt tests.

“We are just people. “And we need others to help us,” she said.

Other hospitals also tightened their policies.

The Sunnybrook Center for Health Sciences in Toronto said inpatients were allowed a designated visitor fully vaccinated daily, but only outpatients with “significant needs” would be allowed a pre-approved attendant. The hospital noted that some exceptions apply, such as for patients at the end of their lives, those under 18 years of age, pregnant patients at birth and indigenous patients.

In Dryden, Ont., The Dryden Regional Health Center said each patient would be allowed only one designated essential visitor, who is identified by the patient and is “primary to the patient’s basic care and / or mental health”. All visitors should be fully vaccinated and provide evidence of a negative antigen test taken within the last 48 hours.

And in Haliburton, Ont., Haliburton Highlands Health Services announced that effective Tuesday, patients in acute care and emergency departments may have only one essential visitor, provided they show evidence that they have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. 19. He also said that exceptions will be made for palliative patients, critically ill and pediatric patients.

Last week, Ontario introduced nationwide extended measures in long-term care and nursing homes in light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Restrictions include preventing visitors who are not fully vaccinated from visiting loved ones indoors, limiting indoor visits to a maximum of two people per resident at a time, and outdoor visits, where possible, to a maximum of four persons per inhabitant at a time.

At the time, Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said the expanded measures “would provide the best possible level of protection” for some of “our most vulnerable”.

