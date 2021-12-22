International
China accuses Five Eyes of ‘violent interference’ by criticizing Hong Kong legislative elections
Beijing has accused Australia and other countries of the Five Eyes Alliance of “reckless disregard for the facts” in their criticism of the weekend election in Hong Kong.
Main points:
- Five Eyes countries express “great concern over erosion of democratic elements” of Hong Kong electoral system
- They said changes to the electoral system “eliminated any meaningful political opposition”
- The Chinese embassy said the Five Eyes statement “recklessly ignored the facts and turned to the truth.”
Loyal candidates from the ruling Chinese Community Party won a majority of seats in Sunday’s election as laws were changed to ensure only pro-Beijing “patriots” could run.
Defenders of democracy abroad had called for an election boycott, and only about a third of eligible voters took part.
The Five Eyes Group, which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, was originally formed as an intelligence-sharing network, but has expanded its reach in recent years.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday issued a joint statement on behalf of the group expressing “grave concern about the erosion of democratic elements” of Hong Kong’s electoral system.
“Actions undermining the rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong are threatening our common desire to see Hong Kong succeed,” the statement said.
The election had reversed a trend toward differing political views in Hong Kong as changes to the electoral system “eliminated any meaningful political opposition,” he said.
“Meanwhile, many of the city’s opposition politicians, especially most of ‘NSL 47’ remain in jail awaiting trial, with others in exile abroad,” he said.
The Chinese embassy in Australia issued a statement on Tuesday saying Beijing “strongly opposed and condemned the joint statement.”
The embassy said the Five Eyes countries had “recklessly disregarded the facts and distorted the truth, and had unintentionally interfered in China’s internal affairs” in relation to Hong Kong.
“These Legco elections are fair, equal, open, secure and clean, and the democratic rights of voters are fully respected and protected. They are widely supported by all communities in Hong Kong society,” he said.
The embassy said Hong Kong was “Hong Kong of China” and Beijing knew best how to ensure its prosperity and stability.
“The facts have proved once again that all attempts by some countries to interfere in Hong Kong politics, to interfere in China’s internal affairs and to hinder China’s development are futile and destined to fail,” it said. in the statement.
In recent years, the Australian side has made every effort to foster its opposition to so – called “foreign interference”, while in the meantime, constantly finding various excuses to intervene violently in China ‘s internal affairs, which fully reveals its hypocritical nature of “double standards”.
“China urges the Australian side to reflect on itself and to stop undermining the stability and development of other countries under any pretext.”
At a news conference Monday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she was “pleased” with the turnout, even though it was the lowest since the British handed over Hong Kong to China in 1997.
Under the new laws, the number of directly elected politicians was reduced from 35 to 20, although the legislature was expanded from 70 to 90 seats.
Most politicians were appointed by largely pro-Beijing bodies, ensuring they make up the majority of the legislature.
All candidates were also verified by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated.
Overseas pro-democracy activists, including London-based Nathan Law, called for a boycott of the vote, saying the election was undemocratic.
Under the new election laws, incitement to boycott voting or cast invalid ballots can be punishable by up to three years in prison with a $ 200,000 fine in Hong Kong ($ 36,500).
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-22/china-five-eyes-statement-hong-kong-election/100718598
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]