China accuses Five Eyes of ‘violent interference’ by criticizing Hong Kong legislative elections

Beijing has accused Australia and other countries of the Five Eyes Alliance of “reckless disregard for the facts” in their criticism of the weekend election in Hong Kong.

They said changes to the electoral system “eliminated any meaningful political opposition” The Chinese embassy said the Five Eyes statement “recklessly ignored the facts and turned to the truth.”

Loyal candidates from the ruling Chinese Community Party won a majority of seats in Sunday’s election as laws were changed to ensure only pro-Beijing “patriots” could run.

Defenders of democracy abroad had called for an election boycott, and only about a third of eligible voters took part.

The Five Eyes Group, which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, was originally formed as an intelligence-sharing network, but has expanded its reach in recent years.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday issued a joint statement on behalf of the group expressing “grave concern about the erosion of democratic elements” of Hong Kong’s electoral system.

“Actions undermining the rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong are threatening our common desire to see Hong Kong succeed,” the statement said.

The election had reversed a trend toward differing political views in Hong Kong as changes to the electoral system “eliminated any meaningful political opposition,” he said.

“Meanwhile, many of the city’s opposition politicians, especially most of ‘NSL 47’ remain in jail awaiting trial, with others in exile abroad,” he said.

The statement was posted on the official website of the Chinese embassy in Canberra. ( ABC News: Dylan Anderson )

The Chinese embassy in Australia issued a statement on Tuesday saying Beijing “strongly opposed and condemned the joint statement.”

The embassy said the Five Eyes countries had “recklessly disregarded the facts and distorted the truth, and had unintentionally interfered in China’s internal affairs” in relation to Hong Kong.

“These Legco elections are fair, equal, open, secure and clean, and the democratic rights of voters are fully respected and protected. They are widely supported by all communities in Hong Kong society,” he said.

The embassy said Hong Kong was “Hong Kong of China” and Beijing knew best how to ensure its prosperity and stability.

“The facts have proved once again that all attempts by some countries to interfere in Hong Kong politics, to interfere in China’s internal affairs and to hinder China’s development are futile and destined to fail,” it said. in the statement.

In recent years, the Australian side has made every effort to foster its opposition to so – called “foreign interference”, while in the meantime, constantly finding various excuses to intervene violently in China ‘s internal affairs, which fully reveals its hypocritical nature of “double standards”.

“China urges the Australian side to reflect on itself and to stop undermining the stability and development of other countries under any pretext.”

Carrie Lam said she was “satisfied” with the legislative election. ( AP: Vincent Yu )

At a news conference Monday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she was “pleased” with the turnout, even though it was the lowest since the British handed over Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Under the new laws, the number of directly elected politicians was reduced from 35 to 20, although the legislature was expanded from 70 to 90 seats.

Most politicians were appointed by largely pro-Beijing bodies, ensuring they make up the majority of the legislature.

All candidates were also verified by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated.

Overseas pro-democracy activists, including London-based Nathan Law, called for a boycott of the vote, saying the election was undemocratic.

Under the new election laws, incitement to boycott voting or cast invalid ballots can be punishable by up to three years in prison with a $ 200,000 fine in Hong Kong ($ 36,500).