Direct COVID updates: Commonwealth to increase funding for GPs and pharmacists to administer booster vaccines





Live updates Nail Case numbers and hospitalizations by state Victoria:1503 new cases, six deaths. 394 in hospital, 70 in ICU. NSW:3763 new cases, two deaths. 302 in hospital, 40 in ICU. Tasmania: 12 new cases. 0 in the hospital. ACT: 58 new cases. Three people in hospital, 0 in ICU. Queensland: 186 new cases. THE: 198 new cases. Five people in hospital, 0 in ICU. NT: 5 new cases. 3 m ago 3 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 5:18 p.m. By Jessica Riga The COVID-at-Home model will be piloted in Darwin the Great and Alice Springs The pilot will start as “specific positive cases present” and will be defined as appropriate, Ms Manison says. The trial will last until the end of January. According to the pilot, people should be self-sufficient in a suitable quarantine location and will need to have access to telecommunications to monitor their progress. This will only be available for dual vaccinated patients. “Although it is still in the early stages, it is still a big step forward in how we will continue to live with COVID.” 8m ago 8 minutes ago Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:14 p.m. By Jessica Riga Changes in testing requirements for those entering NT Following discussions by the national cabinet, NT has changed their testing requirements for interstate arrivals. You will still be required to do a PCR test within 72 hours before landing at NT

You will still need to understand a Day 3 and Day 6 test

However, these will be RAT tests, not PCR tests Why? The RAT test is much easier to use and can be administered on its own. If you take a positive RAT test, you will be asked to isolate yourself immediately, have a PCR test and contact the COVID hotline. 16 m ago 16 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 5:05 p.m. By Jessica Riga The main event NT registers 5 new cases with COVID The Northern Territory has recorded five new cases of coronavirus overnight. The new cases involve two men arriving on the last two flights from Sydney and contact tracing is ongoing. The other three cases are related to the regional explosion. They include a child from a Tennant Creek town camp and a woman from Barrow Creek, both of whom may have been contagious in those communities. The spread is now in 125 cases. 18 m ago 18 minutes ago Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:03 p.m. By Jessica Riga Here’s where you can see the NT COVID update 19 m ago 19 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 5:02 p.m. By Jessica Riga The main event The blockade was extended again to the remote communities of NT Tennant Creek and Ali Curung Jams in Tennant Creek AND Ali Curung | are extended again up 17:00 on Thursday. In a Facebook post, NT chief Michael Gunner said aThe mask mandate for the Barkly region was also extended until 5pm on Thursday. A 48-hour mask term has been introduced forAlice Springs AND Amoonguna community, which means that masks should be worn inside public spaces. This includes shopping malls, buses and workplaces. The mandate will end at 17:00 on Friday. 22 m ago 22 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 5:00 p.m. By Jessica Riga We just heard that NT will be offering an update to COVID right now I will try to find us all a broadcast to watch, but otherwise all the major updates will be here on the blog. 28 m ago 28 minutes ago Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 4:53 p.m. By Jessica Riga Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 50 seconds 1 m 50 s PM says wearing mask in public is ‘highly recommended’ 35 m ago 35 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:46 p.m. By Jessica Riga Queensland achieves 90 percent achievement of a single dose 36 m ago 36 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:45 p.m. By Jessica Riga Let’s summarize what we learned from Scott Morrison’s post-national cabinet update (ABC News: Tamara Penniket) The leaders of states and territories have agreed to set up state vaccination centers and other clinics which have been closed since the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination in October and November

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says payment for GPs and pharmacists to administer boosters will also increase by $ 10 per hit to assist in program maintenance

Any decision to reduce the interval between second doses and boosters , which is currently set at five months, would be left to ATAGI

Morrison said the National Cabinet also had agreed to reconsider testing requirements for interstate travel

This was also heard by the heads of state and territory Internal masks in public places are “strongly recommended” by medical experts in the sequel to the Omicron variant.

Morrison said while he would strongly encourage individuals to wear masks inside, he did not believe a mandate was necessary You can read more here. 42 m ago 42 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:40 p.m. By Jessica Riga Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 3 minutes 7 seconds 3 m 7 s National cabinet agrees to reopen vaccination centers to help administer booster vaccines 44 m ago 44 minutes ago Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 4:37 p.m. By Jessica Riga WA will reintroduce borders with Tasmania and NT on Boxing Day Meanwhile, the WA is re-establishing strong borders with Tasmania and the Northern Territory, which means entry into the state is prohibited without exception. This means, for the first time in more than a year, WA will have a strong border with every state and territory. Border change changes take effect on Boxing Day. 50 m ago 50 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:32 p.m. By Jessica Riga The main event WA becomes the first state to mandate reinforcements More than one million Western Australian workers will be required to receive booster vaccines, under an extended mandate announced by the WA Government. All workers who were previously required to receive two doses of the cut will now also be required to receive a booster vaccine within one month of qualifying. This makes WA the first state to mandate reinforcements. 55 m ago 55 minutes ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:27 p.m. By Jessica Riga Paul Kelly and Scott Morrisonon recommend the mask Paul Kelly: “To be very clear, we know that masks work. They protect themselves, they protect others if you have COVID and people have to wear masks. How it will actually happen is a matter of states and territories.” Scott Morrison: “Mandates require implementation, and that requires resources to be applied to bailiffs. In NSW, for example, about 85 percent of people already have masks. Prime Ministers will call for the best way to encourage that behavior. Some will want to use What matters is that people wear them, not whether they will be fined or not. “ 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:21 By Jessica Riga WA is also offering an update for COVID 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:19 p.m. By Jessica Riga 1.7 million Australians have now received their boosters The head of vaccination presentation, Lieutenant General John Frewen says supply is not a challenge. “Currently we have enough MRNA vaccines in the country and in the distribution system to meet the full demand for vaccines and boosters by the end of April. “Now it’s a matter of getting those vaccines where they are most in demand. “There are more than 11,000 shipments coming out this week alone. “If providers are short of supply, contact our vaccine center and we will marry those where supply is available now to take them into people’s arms.” 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:14 p.m. By Jessica Riga “Without a doubt now Omicron is replacing Delta” “Omicron is here, we need to learn to live with him,” says Dr. Paul Kelly. “So far we have not seen an increase in hospitalizations. “But the cases are growing, we know they will increase. Internationally, the cases have doubled every two to three days. We will see a large number of cases and we will continue to look to see what that means. for our hospitals. “It was mainly in young people and mainly it was a mild or even asymptomatic disease, which is an important component.” 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 4:09 p.m. By Jessica Riga KM: “We do not want to go back to blockages” “One of the main things we agreed on today is, we do not want to go back to blockages.” 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:08 p.m. By Jessica Riga The national cabinet will convene again in two weeks “My main message is: stay calm, get your amplifier, follow common sense behaviors,” Morrison said. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 4:07 p.m. By Jessica Riga The national cabinet awaits expert advice if tests are required for interstate travel “We’ve all seen the horrible queues and long waits that people have had. About 20 to 25 percent of those people who wait are not symptomatic, they are not a close or casual contact. They just want to travel to another state. ” says Mr. Morrison. “This is putting unnecessary pressure on the system. “There was a very good discussion about public health orders in other states, not just Queensland, which are imposed on people. “There was a positive discussion and the panel of medical experts will give further advice if testing is required at all for travel, or if we can move on to the simplest measure of RAT (rapid antigen testing) which will reduce those queues. “ Show more posts

