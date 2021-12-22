PGA Tour grants conditional exemptions for players competing in the Saudi 2022 international tournament





The 2022 Saudi International will feature a world-class field – presumably including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – as the PGA Tour gave more than two dozen golfers to go abroad for the event that falls into it. same week with Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, according to a memo taken from Golfweek. While it is not uncommon for Tour to distribute these publications, this event was open because apparently more players than ever asked for them. There has been a lot of turmoil in the world of professional golf at the highest level since last year’s edition, which Johnson won. At the time, numerous leagues emerged as potential threats to the tournament, including the Super Golf League, which is apparently under construction as LIV Golf Investments tries to attract the biggest golf names with lots of money. LIV Golf Investments has received money from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund for the sake of this potential new global league, as well as money for current investments in the Asian tournament. LIV Golf Investments pledged $ 200 million for the Asian tour over the next decade for a range of events as it strives to establish itself on the global stage. At the same time, the European Tour, which has a partnership with the PGA Tour, has lifted its co-sanction against Saudi International. This means that the Saudi event only serves one Asian tour, and most importantly in that, considering who will be involved. The PGA tournament started in mid-2021 that it would not allow its members to travel to Saudi Arabia for International Saudi Arabia, but it changed course this week informing players who asked for a waiver that they would be allowed to go play. As part of the course change, however, the reductions come with some definitions. Golfers who have resigned and played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the past five years will be required to play in it at least once in the next two years (2023 and 2024). Players who have not played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the past five years will have to play it twice in the next three years (2023-25). Many of the PGA Tour players traveling and playing in Saudi International will receive substantial enrollment fees for doing so. This is simply the latest clash in what has become a rather high global (and political) battle between an already established league, an initial disruptor and all the best players on the planet. There is no end on the horizon for that fight, though Tour has increased his payouts across the board. International Saudi 2022 will take place from 3-6 February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/pga-tour-granting-conditional-waivers-for-golfers-to-compete-at-2022-saudi-international-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

