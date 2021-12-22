‘Challenging, frustrating, disappointing and endless’: PEI PM reflects on 2021

Prime Minister Dennis King hopes the island can find a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic sometime in 2022.

In a year-end interview with CBC News: CompassThe Prime Minister said that 2021 has been a challenging year for all the inhabitants of the island.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the presence of the Omicron variant and an unresolved trade dispute, 2022 is set for a difficult start.

“So many starts, so many breaks, so many stops, so many steps back,” King said. “I think disappointment is probably the best word. [It’s been] challenging, frustrating, frustrating and endless ”.

King said in many respects, the island appears to be in the same location as the province when the pandemic began almost two years ago.

“We know a little more now, but it ‘s also a little more disappointing,” he said. “When we started it was in March [2020] no one knew what was ahead. We have it in our rearview mirror now as part of our guide on how to move forward. And I’m not sure that makes it better or more tolerable, or maybe it makes it a little harder.

“I think we are in a better place than in March 2020, but it is just as disappointing and strange.”

His main concern is that with the highly contagious Omicron variant now in the province, an increasing number of cases will have an impact on a healthcare system that “does not have the size or ability” to deal with an outbreak big.

“At the same time, we have really good professionals in the country and we have a strong planning. And we’ve proven in the past that when we need to do something, we can roll up our sleeves as islanders and do it. ” he said.

Uncertainty of the potato trade

Prime Minister Dennis King talks about COVID in PEI in 2021 CBC News: Compass host Louise Compass talks to the provincial prime minister about how COVID affected the island this year. 5:39

King said his government has had to deal with other major challenges besides COVID-19, such as trying to improve the health care system and housing.

Mental health and addictions, as well as rising inflation, are also issues that King said the PEI will need to address in 2021.

But the prime minister said the problem that has taken the government most of the time apart from the pandemic is the ban on fresh potato exports to the US.

“Let’s raise the issue of potatoes [at] “The end of the year has been a really big challenge,” he said.

There does not seem to be a quick fix. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recently said its investigation into the detection of potato warts in two areas of the island that triggered the ban could take until 2023 to complete.

The Potato Board says the ban has already cost the province’s economy millions of dollars.

Hoping for 2022 ‘brighter’

While he said there is not much time to consider the achievements of his government this year, not everything has been disaster and darkness.

“Implementing the four-year-old’s opinion before KI went very well and I’m very proud that we managed to make it happen. The childcare agreement we reached with the federal government, I think, will radically change how our care system works. children here in PEI, “he said.

“Obviously the medical school at PEI University was a big announcement that will make a lot of changes in the future.”

King said he hopes the province will be able to find a way out of the major problems it is facing as it moves into the new year.

“I would like to find a way to overcome this COVID and get back to normal as soon as possible. I would like to find a quick and reasonable solution to the potato issue to return. “Fresh produce in the United States. where it should be,” he said.

“I want to continue to make progress in providing our health care and do a better job at it for the islanders, and I’re really just trying to keep people first.

“We hope we can have a really positive 2022 from the economic, social and mental health point of view as well. It would be my wish for all the islanders who will go in 2022, to be much brighter than the year i passed. “