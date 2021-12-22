All you want for Christmas is a Covid test





When Amir Blumenfeld was deciding what to buy for a Secret Santa gift exchange, he found something practical: a home test bag for the Covid-19. What better gift is there than peace of mind? Mr Blumenfeld, a 38-year-old humorist, wrote in a direct message on Twitter. At the heart of his speech was an urgent concern: coronavirus cases are on the rise again in the United States as the Delta variant has given way to Omicron, a highly contagious form of the virus. The rise has spurred demand for Covid tests ahead of the Christmas holiday as families look for ways to gather safely. Some have had long lines for hours at local testing sites to take polymerase chain reaction tests, the results of which, obtained in the laboratory, are considered the gold standard for virus detection. Many others have rushed to buy quick tests at home, depleting stock in pharmacies and online stores. Fuzia for home testing has turned kits into a commodity and even made them enviable holiday gifts. On Tuesday, President Biden announced a plan to combat the spread of Omicron, which includes distributing 500 million free quick tests to the public, though it is not yet clear how that target number will be achieved. Various states, including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, have also submitted plans to increase access to free speed tests.

Abbott Laboratories, which made a fuss in August over the destruction of materials used in its tests, citing limited lifespan, said the company is currently producing more than 50 million BinaxNOW antigen rapid test kits each month. In January, the company said it would increase its production to 70 million per month. We actually kept usable components of the test, many of which were inadequate during the pandemic, such as reagent bottles, cardboard packaging, tampons, nitrocellulose tapes, and even paper labels, so that we had them in case that we would need to bring them back. , which is exactly what is happening now, said in a statement John Koval, a company spokesman. Pharmacies have seen an increase in demand for home tests, most of which cost between $ 7 and $ 24. Some have begun to set limits on how much each customer can buy. After Thanksgiving Day and the start of next holiday week, we have seen an unprecedented increase in demand for fast OTC Covid-19 tests across the country, a Walgreens spokesman said. Some stores may experience a temporary shortage of quick OTC testing solutions. The spokesman added that a four-item limit on purchases of test kits went into effect on Tuesday. A representative for Amazon said: “At this time, we are experiencing inventory shortages in some Covid-19 tests due to increased demand and that the company is working to provide additional Covid-19 test inventory from sales partners.

Similarly, a Rite Aid spokesman said in a statement that in many areas, demand is simply outstripping supply from manufacturers. Updated December 21, 2021, 20:38 ET A Target spokesman said the company was working with vendors to meet strong demand this holiday season. Representatives from Walmart and CVS said online inventory for the test kits was limited. A Walmart spokesman said store inventory levels were considerable. Justin Vavrick, the creator of NowInStock.net, a website that has been tracking the availability of Covid tests at home since the spring, confirmed the statements of the companies. “I think a lot of the inventory has been moved to stores,” Mr Vavrick said in a telephone interview. Shopping is the place where you will probably have the best success. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Some people have assembled test kits, citing concerns about the Omicron variant. Amber Decker, 45, a genetic genealogist in Columbus, Ohio, said she initially started stockpiling a small stock of tests ahead of a trip she and her friends were planning for January. I wanted to be able to ask everyone to test without asking each person to spend money on tests, she said. So whenever she saw test kits on sale, she would buy them. Ms. Decker currently has 13 individual tests and has just ordered eight more. We have used home tests several times in the past when we have had disturbing symptoms, but with Omicron, it seems we will probably need to use them more often, she said. But the cost of the tests really increases, added Ms. Decker.

Last week, President Biden announced that private insurers would begin reimbursing people in mid-January for over-the-counter home tests. But the initial cost of the tests and the work involved in finding them has limited their access. After visiting half a dozen different pharmacies in Champaign, Ill., And came empty-handed, Cynthia DAngelo realized that the best gift of the season is not a 54 convertible or an NFT, but a test kit. Mrs. DAngelo, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who has also been immunocompromised, said the university had been providing faculty and staff free quick tests since last summer. But after making plans to fly to California before Christmas, she decided to look for some quick test kits of hers. I literally went to six different pharmacies, like all Walgreens and CVS in Champaign, and none of them had them, said Ms. DAngelo, 40, in a telephone interview. The first place I went, if Id had arrived five minutes earlier, I would have gotten last, but I literally saw someone picking the last one off the shelves. Fortunately, a friend who lives an hour away offered her some tests. I’m giving it back, said Ms. DAngelo, but definitely a gift she could take and bring to me. And I will share them with my family in California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/21/style/christmas-covid-home-tests.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos