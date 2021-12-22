Guaid closer to control of Venezuela’s gold reserves after the UK Supreme Court recognizes him, not Maduro, as President





Annulling an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court ruled that recognition of the Heads of State and Government was the sole responsibility of the British Government, which had recognized Guaid as Venezuela’s interim Constitutional President.

The decision comes after a lengthy gold battle between Nicolas Maduro – who claimed a second term as Venezuela’s president after the controversial 2018 presidential election – and Guaid, then head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly the battle for Maduro to be replaced by that vote.

The London court said it was “obliged by the principle of one voice to accept the executive’s statements stating that Mr Guaid is recognized by His Majesty’s government as Venezuela’s interim Constitutional President and that Mr Maduro is not recognized by HMG as President of Venezuela for every purpose. “

The Supreme Court remanded the case back to the Commercial Court for further consideration. But she issued instructions that her judgment on the matter should not go against the UK’s recognition of Guaid as Venezuela’s interim President.

The United Kingdom recognized Guaid as Venezuela’s leader in February 2019, with then-Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt saying “it’s time for a fresh start, with free and fair elections in line with international democratic standards”. . At the time, more than 40 countries made the same decision, including the United States. Guaid welcomed the Supreme Court ruling Monday, saying it allows him to protect gold reserves from the Maduro regime. “With this decision of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, I inform the Venezuelans that the gold of international reserves will continue to be protected in the Bank of England,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The dictatorship will not be able to steal it as it has done with public funds, generating the current humanitarian emergency.” Monday’s ruling followed a lengthy and winding legal battle that traveled through several different courts and handed down conflicting rulings. It began after Venezuela’s central bank – which is controlled by Maduro’s government – sued the Bank of England, seeking access to 930 million euros ($ 1 billion) in gold reserves it said would help the country tackle the coronavirus pandemic. . Venezuela intended to liquidate gold to purchase health care supplies and food through the United Nations Development Program, according to court documents. Maduro and his government overturned the Supreme Court’s “surprising” final decision on Monday, accusing it of “using legal fraud.” “The British High Court of Justice has submitted to the mandate of the British Executive, revealing the lack of separation of powers, impartiality and, in particular, the independent actions of this body of justice,” the statement said. “For its part, the British government is using a deceptive political scheme in collaboration with the extremist political sectors of Venezuela led by Juan Guaid, with the aim of lawlessness to shamelessly steal Venezuelan gold and illegally seize the international reserves of the Venezuelan state. “as part of an illegal scheme led by Washington to plunder resources belonging to the Venezuelan people,” the statement said.

