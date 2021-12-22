The clash erupts inside Miami airport; 2 charged





Authorities say two passengers are facing charges following a scuffle with police at Miami International Airport

MIAMI – Two passengers are facing charges after a scuffle with police at Miami International Airport, authorities said. Mayfrer Serranopaca, 30, of Kissimmee, Florida, and Alberto Yanez Suarez, 32, of Odessa, Texas, were arrested at Concourse H after Monday night’s altercation, according to Miami-Dade police reports. Each was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, while Serranopaca also faces six other charges involving theft and incitement to riot. The director and chief executive of the Ministry of Interior, Ralph Cuti, said in a statement that the airport is experiencing a record number of passengers this winter season. Unfortunately, the increase in passengers has come with a record increase in misconduct even nationwide, such as tonight’s incident at the MIA, Cuti said on Monday. Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civilian fines of up to $ 37,000, flight ban and possible federal prosecution. Monday’s confrontation, which was captured on video by another passenger, began when Serranopaca boarded a carriage driven by an airport employee and refused to move until the worker gave him information about his delayed flight, according to the report. arrest. The employee said he was not working for the airline and had no information about the flight. The worker finally called the airport police. Two officers responded and tried to calm Serranopaca down, police said. Serranopaca tried to provoke the crowd nearby and started fighting with the officers, biting one of them in the head, authorities said. At one point, an officer escaped the clash and pulled out his gun, though there were no shots fired, police said. As other officers arrived and tried to take Serranopaca into custody, officials said Yanez Suarez intervened and tried to withdraw police from Serranopaca, prompting officers to arrest him as well. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated Serranopaca and the officer bitten at the scene, officials said. Serranopaca was being held on a $ 29,500 bail and later Yanez Suarez was released on a $ 15,000 bail. A defense lawyer for Serranopaca did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment from the Associated Press. Court and prison records have not listed a lawyer for Yanez Suarez.

