Travel numbers at Denver International Airport close to 2019 vacation levels





DENVER (KDVR) The holiday travel season is in full swing. Denver International Airport is seeing almost as many passengers as it saw during the 2019 holiday travel season and before the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic cut airport travel traffic in 2020, but now more people are going to see loved ones, despite the spread of a new fast-moving COVID-19 variant. The Denver Occupation puts 576 homeless people in subsidized housing

“[Number of passengers] is only 5% lower than the same period of 2019, is what was predicted this year, said Denver International Airport spokeswoman Stephanie Figueroa. And that’s the good news for Denver’s largest carrier in terms of total flights and destinations: United Airlines. “Leisure demand is back,” Matt Miller, Denver’s vice president, told United Airlines. “This holiday season, we will actually see more than double the number of customers we had at the same time last year and levels that are equal, if not higher, to what we had in 2019. ” Miller said Denver has been key to the company’s recovery thanks to a strong domestic program that has seen growth over the summer and fall. Omicron could reverse Colorado fall in COVID cases, health experts say

“Denver is the largest and fastest growing center in the United States at the moment,” Miller said. With more than 60,000 United customers per day, the planes are full on DIA. United and DIA said their busiest day will be Thursday, December 23rd. In terms of passenger traffic, the airport is experiencing something a little different this year. “This year, we saw our travel demand actually spread over many days,” Miller said. “With flexible working hours, in-house clients actually leave a little ahead and are more likely to return shortly after the holidays.” Southwest Airlines is also seeing full flights. Southwest said Denver is its biggest and busiest operation. Frontier Airlines said it is looking forward to a strong holiday travel season and has added new destinations. In fact, all three airlines in this report said they were expanding into the DIA. Between December 20 – January. 3, the DIA expects that about 2.7 million airline passengers will travel through Mile High City, according to the airport forecast.



