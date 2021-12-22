Vacation trips are back; Nearly 9 million Texas airports, airports this Christmas





About 8.8 million Texasians are taking to the streets or flying overseas this holiday season.

Passengers flocked to San Antonio International Airport on Tuesday, unaware of the higher prices or the new rise in COVID-19 cases.

Plane tickets cost about 5 percent more than a year ago, according to AAA Texas. Rental cars are more expensive, averaging 20 percent. Josie Norris / San Antonio Express-News Our tickets were booked in August, said Danielle Schnyders, of Canton, Ohio, who came to San Antonio with her husband and children to visit family. But we definitely talked about (COVID). Now we were a little more nervous than two weeks ago. At ExpressNews.com: Unemployment rate in San Antonio area hit a record low in November On Monday, the city reported 427 new cases of the virus, the highest overnight total since mid-October. Despite the increase in new cases, the AAA estimates that about 340,000 Texas will fly to their vacation destinations, an increase of 177 percent from a year ago. However, there will be about 20 percent fewer air travel compared to the 2019 holiday season. The vast majority of vacationers in Texas, 8.3 million will travel by car this week and beyond, according to the AAA. On Tuesday, drivers in San Antonio paid just under $ 2.64 a gallon at the pump the second cheapest price of gasoline instead, according to the GasBuddy gas price tracking site. A year ago, San Antonio drivers paid about $ 1.71 per gallon of gas. The only U.S. city with the cheapest gasoline on Tuesday was Henderson, Ky. Josie Norris / San Antonio Express-News Leaders in Odessa and Midland were buying the most expensive gas in Texas, priced at an average of $ 3.06 per gallon. Gasoline prices fell at the start of the pandemic as demand for oil disappeared. But prices have returned this year with the distribution of vaccines for COVID-19 and the ongoing economic recovery. Demand for gasoline in the week of December 10 reached 9.47 million barrels, a hair higher than demand in the same week in 2019, according to the latest data. Demand for gasoline was about 18 percent higher compared to the same time last year. However, the price of gas in San Antonio has dropped roughly 10 percent since the beginning of November, as the Omicron variant has reduced global demand for oil. Also, the Biden administration utilized 50 million barrels of the nations’s strategic oil reserve last month before the launch of the new COVID-19 type to ease pump prices. At ExpressNews.com: Mexican chain Chuys is opening its first New Braunfels restaurant We got a Christmas present that few should complain about: falling gas prices at a time of year when millions of Americans are spending their hard-earned dollars on gifts for their loved ones, said Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at GasBuddy. However, even though gas prices have dropped, filling the pump in San Antonio is more expensive now than ever since the summer of 2018. According to GasBuddy, the city has not seen consistent gasoline prices above $ 2.60 per gallon that from 2014. De Haan said gasoline prices should continue to soften until 2022. AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster said he expects the price of gas to fall as the market continues to assess the latest potential economic impact of the omicron variant. [email protected]

