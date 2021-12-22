



Investigate! America recognizes NIH leaders Research! America will introduce the Director of NIH Dr. Francis S. Collins with the John Edward Porter Heritage Award for his outstanding commitment to supporting the country’s world-class leadership in medical and health research. Collins, who has led the NIH since 2009, has announced he will retire at the end of 2021. Senior scientist emeritus of Fogarty

Dr. Vivian Pinn will be honored with the award for outstanding achievement in public health. Pinn, the inaugural director of the NIH Women’s Health Research Office, is credited with leading the charge of including women and minorities in clinical trials and highlighting gender-related differences in the formulation and execution of research studies. Henrietta Lacks was posthumously recognized by the WHO The WHO has honored the deceased

Henrietta is missing with an award from the Director General for her contribution to medical science. During her treatment of cancer in 1951, tumor samples were taken without her knowledge and commercialized as the HeLa cell line, which has enabled research advances in diseases including polio, HIV / AIDS and COVID-19. Fogarty beneficiary selected at the National Academy of Medicine Ohio State University scientist

Dr Wondwossen Abebe Gebreyes was elected to the National Academy of Medicine for his leadership in molecular epidemiology and global health. The Fogarty beneficiary was also recognized for his knowledge at One Healthhow of how animal, agricultural and environmental systems affect public health. The NIH bioinformatics collaborator has died Bioinformatics Authority

Dr. Gaston Kuzamunu Mazandu recently died in South Africa. The Cape Town University scientist was the lead developer and senior lecturer for the NIH-supported Sickle Africa Data Coordination Center and an active member of the NIH Human Heredity and Health in Africa initiative. The founder and researcher of the supercourse mourns Long-term beneficiary of the NIH

Dr Ronald LaPorte died recently. Professor Emeritus of the University of Pittsburgh was a well-known diabetes researcher who went on to create the open access website

Supercourse, a collection of public health lectures that has reached nearly two million scientists and students worldwide and contains 203,050 lectures in 38 languages. To view Adobe PDF files,

