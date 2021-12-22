The Omicron variant now dominates as Jason Kenney urges the Albertans to sever personal contacts

In the face of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 cases in Alberta, the chief medical officer and the prime minister are urging Albanians to cut their personal contacts by at least half. And capacity limits were announced for big events, on Christmas Eve.

In general, reducing contact with others is one of the most important actions we can take, in addition to vaccinating to help protect the health of others in our community throughout the pandemic, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hinshaw announced that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is now the dominant variant, representing more than half of the new cases. She added that any new COVID-19 case can be assumed to have the Omicron variant.

In the coming weeks, we will see increases in broadcasting heights we have never seen before. We do not know what this will do to our health care system.

In the last 24 hours, 786 new cases of COVID-19 were found in the province, representing a positive rate of 11 percent. Cases of the Omicron variant in the province reached 1,609 on Tuesday, up from 1,045 the day before.

















786 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Alberta on Tuesday





Hospital admissions increased to 329 and 69 people were in the ICU. Active cases rose to 6,045 in the province.

Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the total pandemic to 3,294. A man in the Edmonton area and a woman in the Calgary area – both in their 70s – were the deaths reported the previous day.

Omicron cases have increased exponentially in the province, the prime minister said. He noted that from December 3 to 9, one percent of new cases were the new variant. However, the variant accounted for 22 percent of cases between December 10 and 16 and 52 percent of cases between December 16 and 18.

Given the rapidly increasing volumes of Omicron cases, we have redirected all of our contact tracking capacity to high-risk settings at this point, Hinshaw said. Since last weekend, all new cases that are not related to environments like ongoing care, acute care and other collection points have been asked to notify their contacts.

The chief medical official said the move reflects what other provinces have done to prioritize resources.

Businesses under the Food Restriction Exemption Program will have a 10-person table limit and alcohol service must end at 23:00, followed by the closure of restaurants, bars and pubs at 12:30.

















Minister Copping details the new COVID-19 restrictions to combat the Omicron variant





Countries with a capacity of over 1,000 had their limits halved, and facilities with space from 500 to 1,000 had their capacity reduced to 500. These sites will no longer be allowed to serve food or drink, to help maintain masks for attendees.

The new measures will be put in place on Friday, December 24th.

Kenney said capacity limits will help prevent super-proliferation events, adding that daily decisions in the coming days will help prevent the spread of the highly contagious variant.

It is important to remember that small, everyday actions can also have a significant impact, Kenney said. And that’s why we’re calling on Albertans to halve the number of their daily personal contacts in the coming weeks.

The opposition undertook changes to event and business restrictions, as they did not cancel a previous relief that allowed unvaccinated individuals in private internal gatherings, given the threat Omicron poses to people who have not taken any doses.

















Made in Calgary Initiative Celebrates COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes Day





When it comes to restrictions, especially those released just last week, this prime minister continues to be far from course, said NDP MLA member David Shepherd. Jason Kenney and his UCP government are gambling with the lives and livelihoods of Albertans refusing to overturn their reckless decision to give their blessing to unvaccinated Albertans to gather inside.

Shepherd, the opposition healthcare critic, also called for restrictions similar to British Columbias to protect the healthcare system.

Dr. Neeja Bakshi, a COVID-19 ward doctor and director of the general internal medicine division at Edmontons Royal Alexandra Hospital, said staff shortages have made provincial hospitals tight on a tightrope before what Dr. Hinshaw described it as an unprecedented increase in cases in the coming days.

Every hospital, every division, every department is doing the necessary things (things) they need to do to make sure that in the coming weeks we have staff, we have the capacity to be able to help manage these patients. , said Bakshi. But to be very, very open, whether physically, emotionally, mentally, we do not have the capacity, we do not have doctors and nurses to be able to manage what the forecasts show.

Hinshaw said now was the time to have conversations with friends and family to find ways to get together that would alleviate the spread of an airborne illness, such as virtual or outbound congestion.

I want to be clear that I believe this situation is so dire that my family has canceled our vacation plans.

















Book your booster now: PM announces expansion of COVID-19 booster supplements in Alberta





She said the evidence over the spread of Omicron was clear that part of the reason Omicron is more transmissible is because long-range transmission is happening more often through aerosol dispersion.

The Chief Medical Officer showed Alberta Health instructions for using high-quality, well-fitted masks.

The bottom line is that those with risk factors for severe outcomes are strongly recommended to wear medical masks whenever they are in settings with those outside their family. Using N95 masks is also an option.

Contrary to the advice of Canada’s public health chief, Dr. Theresa Tam on the use of fabric masks, Dr. Hinshaw said fabric masks can provide protection as long as they are comfortable and have multiple layers with at least one of those layers offering good filtration.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce was disappointed that the new restrictions on businesses did not come with any indication of support.

At a time when small businesses have already taken on significant debt in the last 22 months, the current environment will make it more difficult for businesses to cover operating costs, attract and retain skilled talent, and cope with rising costs that relate to supply chain challenges, President of the Chamber. and CEO Deborah Yedlin said in a statement.

Extending eligibility criteria for the federal government-hit business recovery program and structuring support to be collectible are two measures that can be taken to further support businesses through this next wave.

Increased immunity in Albertans

Prime Minister Jason Kenney stressed the importance of booster vaccines on the same day that the province opened boosters for all Albertans over the age of 18 who received their second dose at least five months ago.

Kenney said the province will move paradise and earth to administer boosters as soon as possible.

















Alberta will buy 10 million COVID-19 rapid tests





As of Monday, 649,557 Albertans had received a booster injection and just over 3.2 million had received a second dose.

Health Minister Jason Copping said about three-quarters of Albertans who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will qualify for their third dose by the end of the month, representing 1.55 million people.

Kenney and Copping also announced that the province was moving forward to privately purchase 10 million quick test kits outside of what has been made available by the federal government.

They said another 2 million tests were being sent to some of the 700 countries across the province, on top of the 2.5 million tests already sent that were announced on December 15th.

A negative (quick) test does not mean you are guaranteed not to have COVID, so please do not use a quick test as a reason to take extra risk and (not) follow the rules, Copping warned. But they are a good tool.

They give each of us a new way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

