Covid self-isolation was cut to seven days with negative test in England | Coronavirus





Covid’s period of self-isolation has been shortened to seven days, in a move that could save Christmas for thousands of people and alleviate growing staff shortages. From Tuesday, the new guideline will enable the 10-day period of self-isolation for people vaccinated in the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus to be reduced by three days if they get completely clear from the side flow tests. People who get negative results from tests taken 24 hours apart on the sixth and seventh day of their isolation period will no longer need to be isolated for a full 10 days, said the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) ). Those leaving isolation on or after the seventh day are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, work from home, and minimize contact with anyone who is most at risk. high on severe disease if infected with Covid-19. , the agency added. There is no change in the guideline for unvaccinated positive cases, or unvaccinated positive case contacts who are still required to be isolated for a full 10 days after the date of their exposure to the virus. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said: We are reducing the isolation period from 10 days to seven if you test negative on a side flow test for two days in a row. His vital people continue to play their part by testing regularly and isolating themselves if they test positive. And I urge you to be motivated now to protect yourself and those around you. Some businesses feared that if the rules were not relaxed, then they could be crippled by massive staff shortages. However, scientists and others have raised concerns, arguing that shortening the isolation regimen may increase the likelihood of Covid spreading, given that side-flow tests are not a completely reliable indicator of whether someone is infected. Analysis by UKHSA suggests that a seven-day isolation period along with two negative side flow test results has almost the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without side flow testing. The new approach reflects the latest evidence on how long infected people transmit the virus and will support essential public services and supply chains over the winter, while still limiting the spread of the virus, the UKHSA said. UKHSA Chief Executive Officer Dr Jenny Harries said: Covid-19 is spreading rapidly among the population and the pace at which Omicron is broadcasting could pose a risk to the running of our critical public services during the winter. This new guideline will help break down transmission chains and minimize the impact on lives and livelihoods. It is essential that people perform their side flow tests as stated in the new guidelines and continue to follow public health advice.

