COVID-19: Contact Tracking Requirements for Manitobans

Manitoba’s move to ask people with confirmed COVID-19 cases to report their close contacts can be effective as long as people are honest, according to an expert.

Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist and founder of EPI research, sees the need for faster reporting between the growing number of cases and the emergence of a more transmissible variant.

The sooner people know, the sooner we act, the sooner we can work together to stop the spread of this variant that really wants to move very fast, Carr said.

Nova Scotia has also started asking people with confirmed cases to report close contacts and so have several health units in Ontario.

Manitoba has said that with an expected increase in Omicron, the number of cases and contacts will exceed public health notification sources.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the provincial public health chief, first mentioned the move on Friday.

In many ways, in lower risk situations we would have cases contacting their contacts and informing them, Roussin said last week.

Roussin said the province will continue to track contacts in high-risk scenarios and environments such as health facilities, schools, childcare centers and shelters.

However, he said resources are being diverted to vaccination programs where officials think they could have a greater impact against omicron.

Carr points out that people’s social circles need to shrink anyway because of new public health orders that restrict private gatherings and impose capacity constraints on businesses and events.

Even if public health were to do all the tracking of contacts, you would have to keep track of who you were with, Carr said.

She said that in situations where someone becomes infected with COVID-19, they should already have a built-in trust with the people they spend time with and that it may be easier for individuals to reach their contacts than for public health.

From my experience, I can tell you that sometimes it’s 10, 12 days later when you finally reach the person, Carr said. Well, the window of opportunity to really make an impact is already over.

The province rejected an interview request to elaborate on the policy and instead directed CTV News Winnipeg to the Manitoba government website.

The information defines a close contact as someone with whom you shared a space two days before the onset of symptoms or before being tested and 10 days after the onset of symptoms or after your test. More specifically, the website says that a close contact is someone from whom you have been within two meters for a total of 10 minutes, even if you are both fully vaccinated.

Manitoba Public Health said people identified as close contact should be isolated for 10 days, monitor symptoms for another four days, and contact Health Links (204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257) if they develop symptoms.

The province said in a statement sent by email that it may not be a request to be isolated if you are a close contact fully vaccinated and have no symptoms.

Public health officials will notify close contacts if they meet the criteria for exclusion from quarantine, the province said. All individuals exempted from quarantine requirements should continue to self-monitor for symptoms and be isolated immediately if any occur and go for testing.

Close family members do not need to be isolated (quarantined) as long as they and close family contact remain asymptomatic. If close contact develops symptoms, all family members, unless otherwise excluded, should be isolated (quarantined) until the symptomatic individual receives a COVID-19 test result.

The movement does not suit everyone.

My jaw dropped to the floor when I read what they were doing, said Arthur Schafer, founding director of the Center for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba.

Schafer said tracking contacts is a skilled job that requires training on how to better protect Manitobans privacy and health.

He said some people may feel ashamed or may not be willing to share their diagnosis.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID, are you competent to tell your close contacts, even decide who your close contacts are, and then inform them what to do, what symptoms to look out for, Schafer said. That they need to be tested, the various precautions they need to take, this is a really agile task.

“The Manitoba government is releasing the ball at the most critical moment.”

Carr said notification of close contacts that you have contracted an infectious disease is required in other situations not related to COVID-19.

Tracking contacts does not take responsibility from you, Carr said. Although public health will usually follow, whether it be tuberculosis or a sexually transmitted infection, for example, those reportable diseases that we need to make known to others in order to be tested, treated if it is necessary and not to exceed it. . These are important partnerships with public health and the individual.

She said that if you are facing a long wait for COVID-19 test results, it may be helpful to let your contacts know that you have been tested sooner rather than later. She said that in this way people can at least limit their social contacts more quickly to help reduce the risk of transmission.

They will be grateful and appreciative that you announce them early, Carr said. By not telling people, you will not be able to hide it if they become infected. They will track it down and find out who they were around.

The Provinces website says to notify the organizer if you were catching the game or participating in an activity.

The website says that if you have been to a large gathering, restaurant or bar, public health officials will record the information and if there is an explosion or a further transmission is detected, a public notice may be issued to address the public. self-monitoring present.