International
Kelloggs strikers ratify tentative contract
NEW YORK (AP) Kelloggs employees, who have been on strike since early October, have voted to ratify a preliminary employment contract at the company’s four US grain factories.
The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Kellogg said Tuesday that the new contract offers immediate wage increases and extended benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated path, set towards high-level wages, a major hurdle for workers, and benefits for employees in transition.
We are pleased to have reached an agreement that puts our cereal employees back to work, CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement.
Workers have been on strike since October 5th.
The International Union of Bread, Cake, Tobacco and Scissors Workers said the contract is a victory for the workers.
The deal brings benefits and does not involve any concessions, union president Anthony Shelton said in a prepared statement.
About 1,400 members of the International Union of Bakers, Sweets, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers voted for the new offer over the weekend. The offer includes cost-of-living adjustments and an increase of $ 1.10 per hour for all employees.
Earlier this month, an overwhelming majority of workers voted against a five-year offer that would provide a 3% increase and cost-of-living adjustments in the later years of the deal for most, but not all, workers. This offer would also save the employee the actual health benefits.
Workers have been on strike at factories in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. They make all of the company’s well-known cereal brands, including Apple Jacks and Frosted Flakes.
Kelloggs said most workers at her cereal factories earned an average of $ 120,000 last year, though union members have said they work more than 80 hours a week to earn that, and those wages are only available to workers with long time. Under the two-tier pay system used by the company, new employees are paid less and receive fewer benefits.
That payroll system has been a difficult point during the negotiations and Kelloggs’s offer has not changed in that part of the contract. The company has said it will allow all workers with at least four years of experience to move to the highest level of inherited salary as part of this contract. Union officials said earlier that the plan would not allow other workers to get up quickly enough. The company has also proposed eliminating the current 30% limit on the number of workers in each factory receiving lower wages.
The new agreement will also preserve employees’ health care benefits.
Workers have stayed longer because they believe the persistent shortages of workers across the country have given them an impact on the negotiations. And workers have said they deserve a boost as they keep factories running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout the strike, Kelloggs has tried to keep its factories running with salaried workers and outside workers, and the company said late last month that it planned to start hiring permanent replacements for the striking workers.
President Joe Biden sharply criticized Kelloggs for threatening permanent replacement of workers, saying it would undermine the collective bargaining process.
Shares of Kellogg Co., based in Battle Creek, Michigan, fell more than 2% on Tuesday.
