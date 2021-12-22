International
Thailand restores quarantine as concerns grow for omicron
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) Thailand decided on Tuesday to immediately reinstate a mandatory quarantine for visitors and suspend a test-and-go scheme for fully vaccinated newcomers as concerns grow over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said.
The decision is a blow to efforts to revive Thailand’s damaged tourism sector ahead of the peak holiday season.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana also announced the suspension of sandbox programs that allow visitors to stay and move around certain places, except for the tourist island of Phuket, where he said it would remain in effect.
This is not to close tourists, but to temporarily suspend arrivals, he said. He added that the decision will be reviewed on January 4.
He said about 200,000 people who have registered for the test-and-go scheme, known as the Thailand Pass, but have not yet entered Thailand will be allowed to come. They will undergo a coronavirus test on arrival and a second test seven days later at government expense. He gave no further details.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thailand would not accept any new applications for the test-and-go program.
Today we no longer accept applications for travelers. There are no new applications, he told reporters. We have about 200,000 passengers already registered. No other restrictions apply to these people, but we will have to track them down.
He added that from now on we are back to the old quarantine system when we enter.
The decision came after Thailand registered its first case of domestic transmission of the omicron variant last week, when a returnee resident tested negative on arrival but later tested positive and his infected family members. Several other positive cases were all caught after test on arrival and quarantined.
Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia eased entry restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers in November in a bid to launch tourism, a major revenue winner that collapsed with the onset of the pandemic. But with the exception of Thailand, few have attracted the return of many foreign visitors due to complex entry requirements.
Bali, a major tourist destination, has had only a few dozen foreign tourists since it reopened, and Cambodia and Vietnam have also had difficulties.
Beginning in November, Thailand began reopening to fully vaccinated visitors without quarantine, easing a deadlock that caused massive job losses and hardship. Tourism accounted for about 20% of the economy before the pandemic.
With the launch of the Omicron, Thailand and other countries in Asia moved rapidly to block entry from an initial group of African nations. But Thailand kept its test-and-go program active for fully vaccinated travelers from more than 60 countries.
According to the scheme, fully vaccinated visitors had to show negative results from RT-PCR tests before flying and upon their arrival underwent a second PCR test. They had to spend their first night in a government-approved hotel awaiting test results. If the results were negative, they could travel anywhere in Thailand.
Thailand had the most ambitious program in the region to allow travelers to enter and move around the country. He eased restrictions after a successful vaccination program that saw 100 million doses administered in its population of about 60 million people. Enhancement programs are already underway across the country.
COVID-19 cases have been steadily declining, with 2,476 new cases and 32 deaths reported on Tuesday. Thailand has recorded 2,196,529 cases and 21,346 deaths since the pandemic began.
Thailand tested the waters with a sandbox program under which it reopened Phuket in July for fully vaccinated visitors without quarantine, allowing them free movement on the island for 14 days and then travel across the country. He then reduced the demand to seven days, but actively tracked visitors and asked them to undergo RT-PCR tests on the first and seventh day.
Since Thailand reopened to tourists on November 1 with test-and-go, it has hosted 290,000 visitors, 130,000 of them in November. Last week, Phuket had even fully booked the resorts.
Thailand closed its borders to most foreign visitors in April last year as local coronavirus transmission began to increase. Foreign tourist arrivals in 2019 were almost 40 million, but fell to 6.7 million in 2020, with most of those visitors coming in the first quarter.
The government had targeted 1.5 trillion baht ($ 44.6 billion) in tourism revenue in 2021. Thailand recorded 3.4 trillion baht ($ 101 billion) in revenue from the tourism sector in 2019.
Most countries in Asia have reported only a handful of omicron cases so far, or in the case of India, around 200.
India, which also opened to vaccinated tourists in November, has since suspended international trade flights until January 31 as the global alarm over the variant rises. However, international travel has continued through a number of flights from countries with which India had agreements.
Japan, where the vast majority of the population is vaccinated, now bans entry for most foreign nationals.
Mainland China and Hong Kong have continued to ban the entry of tourists. Visitors face strict entry restrictions and mandatory 14 to 21 day quarantines depending on the part of the country they arrive in.
