Omicron imposes new restrictions, global calls for boosting shots

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) – Singapore suspended quarantine travel bookings and Australia renewed its vaccination push on Wednesday after rising Omicron infections just days before Christmas forced authorities to impose new restrictions and speed up enforcement measures.

Governments around the world have tightened restrictions on social mobility and made urgent calls for citizens to be vaccinated as Omicron emerges as the dominant coronavirus strain, overturning reopening plans many hoped would herald the start of a post-pandemic era in 2022. .

Singapore will freeze all new ticket sales for flights and buses under its quota-free city-state travel program from Thursday to January 20, the government said Wednesday, citing the risk from Omicron that it is spreading rapidly. Read more

“Our border measures will help buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and strengthen our defenses, including increasing our healthcare capacity and vaccinating and growing more people,” the health ministry said. in a statement.

In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it would cancel some passenger flights in January after the Asian financial center tightened quarantine rules. Read more

Japan reported the first suspected case of Omicron transmission to the community on Wednesday, while India urged its states to prepare for growth and allowed them to impose restrictions on crowds and rallies. Read more

India’s Omicron cases have almost doubled over the past week.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised half a billion free speed tests for COVID-19 and warned a quarter of American adults who are unvaccinated that their choices could describe “the difference between life and death.” Read more

Countries are also seeking to shorten the time between second vaccination and boosters. Beware of public blockage fatigue, however, there is reluctance to return to the strict restrictions imposed during the spread of the Delta variant earlier this year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced new vaccination funding for clinics and pharmacies. He also urged the country’s states to reopen hundreds of vaccination centers, closed when double-dose rates for adults reached 80%. Read more

Australia on Wednesday reported more than 5,000 daily infections for the first time during the pandemic, with the majority of cases in its most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Despite Omicron’s rise, Morrison on Wednesday reiterated the tight blockages would not return.

There was also resistance to new blockades in South Korea, where authorities announced restrictions on rallies and opening hours for restaurants, cafes and bars. Read more

While polls show widespread support for South Korea’s new restrictions, some of its toughest so far, many small businesses have complained that the restrictions leave them overwhelmed and overcrowded, preparing for a holiday season. under cheaper rules.

Small business and restaurant associations issued statements protesting the decision and seeking compensation, with one of the groups vowing to stage a demonstration on Wednesday.

NEW URGENCY

Hans Kluge, the European head of the World Health Organization, on Tuesday warned of a storm that would bring Omicron, “pushing health systems already lying further to the brink”.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among the countries that have reinstated partial or complete blockades or other socially distancing measures in recent days. Read more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not introduce new restrictions on COVID-19 in England before Christmas, but warned that the government might have to act afterwards. Read more

Governments have stepped up vaccination and treatment efforts with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills by Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and Merck (MRK.N), Bloomberg News reported. . Read more

Israel will offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people older than 60 years.

Policymakers are trying to address the economic shock that could come from new outbreaks with Britain announcing 1 1 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in support for the hardest hit businesses. Read more

With much not yet known about the severity of Omicron infections, businesses are also concerned about the massive cancellations affecting big ticket events in the new year.

Amazon Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. (FB.O), Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) and Pinterest Inc. (PINS.N) will skip the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month. Read more

The North American National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to concerns about COVID-19, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

This would not only affect league players on ice hockey teams in the US and Canada, but also those on the Olympic teams of Sweden, Finland and Germany.

