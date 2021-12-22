Johnson of the United Kingdom rules out new restrictions on Covid-19 before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes gestures as he records a speech to the nation, to provide an update on the COVID-19 booster vaccine program in Downing Street, London, UK, December 12, 2021.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not introduce new restrictions on Covid-19 in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government may have to act afterwards.

Britain has reported record levels of Covid-19 cases over the past week as the highly transmitted Omicron variant spreads and hospitalizations are also rising.

Johnson held a more than two-hour meeting with his cabinet to discuss the latest Covid-19 data on Monday. The media reported that some ministers had withdrawn against the prospect of new restrictions before Christmas, despite warnings from some scientists.

“We do not think today there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas,” Johnson said in a video posted on social media.

Uncertainty remains as to how likely people are to need hospital treatment after being infected with Omicron, compared to previous variants, as well as the impact of booster doses of vaccines, which are rapidly dispersing.

“We can not rule out any further action after Christmas,” Johnson added. “We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation worsens, we will be ready to take action if necessary.”

The idea of ​​further restrictions is unpopular among conservative lawmakers, with more than 100 of them voting last week against the introduction of the new Covid-19 rules, leaving Johnson dependent on the support of the opposition Labor Party.

The British media had previously reported that temporary restrictions, lasting from two weeks to a month, were more likely to enter England after Christmas. These may include banning the mixing of families indoors and limiting the number of people who may meet outdoors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined plans for post-Christmas restrictions on large-scale events in Scotland, including the cancellation of public New Year celebrations, as well as the restriction of bars and restaurants serving the table.

Johnson said while people could go ahead with their Christmas plans, he urged them to be careful and follow tips such as keeping windows open and taking a test before visiting seniors or vulnerable relatives.