



People who get negative LFD Results on the 6th and 7th day of their isolation period with tests taken 24 hours apart will no longer need to be isolated for a full 10 days. The first test should be done no earlier than the 6th day of the isolation period. Those leaving isolation on or after day 7 are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home, and minimize contact with anyone who is most at risk. high risk of severe disease if infected with COVID-19. . There is no change in the guideline for unvaccinated contacts of positive cases with COVID-19, who are still required to be isolated for a full 10 days after the date of their exposure to the virus. Analysis by the UK Health Insurance Agency ( UKHSA ) suggests that a 7-day isolation period along with 2 negative lateral flow test results has almost the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without LFD testing for persons with COVID-19. The new approach reflects the latest evidence on how long virus cases transmit and supports essential public services and supply chains over the winter, still limiting the spread of the virus. Studies show this LFD the tests are just as sensitive in detecting the Omicron variant as they are for Delta. Existing public health measures remain in force including: stay home if you do not feel well

do a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19

wear a face mask in crowded and enclosed spaces

work from home if possible

maintain social distancing and regular hand washing

accept the free COVID-19 vaccine offer Dr. Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer i UKHSA , tha: COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among the population and the pace at which Omicron is broadcasting could pose a risk to the functioning of our critical public services during the winter. This new guideline will help break down transmission chains and minimize the impact on lives and livelihoods. It is essential that people do them LFD tests as stated in the new guideline and continue to follow public health advice. As always, we urge everyone who has the right to take their booster medicine without delay, to wear a mask in crowded spaces, on public transport and in shops, to wash their hands regularly and to ventilate their rooms well. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 stay home and get one PCR test as soon as possible. Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid said: We want to reduce disruption from COVID-19 in people’s daily lives. Following the advice of our clinical experts, we are reducing the self-isolation period from 10 days to 7 if it results negative in a LFD test for 2 days running. His vital people continue to play their part by testing regularly and isolating themselves if they test positive. And I urge you to grow up now to protect yourself and those around you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/self-isolation-for-covid-19-cases-reduced-from-10-to-7-days-following-negative-lfd-tests

