The Andrews government is considering extending the mandate of its underwear

The masks should be mandated in all indoor environments, including retail, hospitality when not eating or drinking and entertainment facilities, according to advice sent to the Prime Minister and state and territory leaders.
New South Wales Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet and Mr Morrison have made it clear they do not want to force people to wear masks, putting them at odds with other jurisdictions like Victoria.
The Andrews government last week abandoned plans to close restrictions on back masks and Victorians are required to wear them in a range of indoor environments, including shops and public transportation. They are also mandatory for hospitality staff.
Mr Merlino earlier this week revealed that health chief Brett Sutton had asked the government to impose stricter mask rules to curb the spread of the Omicron variant that authorities believe is the dominant type in New South Wales.
Victoria COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Wednesday that Victoria had 61 confirmed cases of Omicron. Victoria registered 1503 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. NSW registered more than 3700.
Under the new Victorian pandemic laws, authority to make public health orders, including mask mandates, has been transferred from the Chief of Health to Health Minister Martin Foley. Health advice informing changes is required to be published within seven days.
Australia’s top medical officials are also exploring whether states requiring incoming travelers to have a negative PCR test before entering can pass any testing at all, as the Prime Minister said the jurisdictions could pass to rapid antigen testing as an alternative now.
This is putting unnecessary pressure on the testing system and redirecting resources away from where it’s best used in particular, in restoring state-run and territory-driven vaccine centers, Morrison said Wednesday afternoon.
The National Cabinet is also considering ending tracking contacts as the country knows, with a move to warn people through control apps that they had been to the same place with a COVID-19 case, and the group of health experts examining whether casual contacts can be excluded altogether from tracking contacts.
She also agreed to increase the spread of amplifiers, with Mr. Morrison announcing that from Thursday the federal government will increase reinforcement fees for general practitioners and pharmacists by $ 10 to return them to the same price paid for the first and second doses.
But states have also been urged to speed up their contribution to the boost program by restoring closed centers or returning staff to reach a target of up to 360,000 daily doses administered nationwide. Now about 200 thousand are being given.
We must be able to return to those kinds of levels, said the Prime Minister.
There was no difference in the interval between the second and third dose of the vaccine, which remains five months at this stage.
There were divisions over the cancellation of PCR testing for interstate travel, but some states, including the WA, saw merit in reviewing the system. The Northern Territory has eased its PCR testing requirements for travelers but still requires them before arrival, while Queensland announced it could switch to rapid antigen control for travelers from 1 January.
Morrison said up to 25 per cent of people in long queues for PCR testing across the country were not currently in close contact or showing symptoms but were trying to follow travel rules set by Queensland, South Australia , Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.
There is no consensus opinion of the AHPPC panel of medical experts that says you should do a PCR test to travel from one state to another, he said. States are the ones who place those public health orders.
Morrison said leaders had asked the ATAGI expert advisory group to bring more advice on the boost program, including a special consideration for young people, who were the last group to qualify for vaccines and among whom Omicron is spreading speed.
Leaders agreed to move on to a common definition of casual contacts and rules about what is required of them. They have asked the AHPPC to draft a definition and come back with recommendations when the national cabinet convenes after two weeks.
You can not have different rules in different places about what a close contact is and what a casual contact is, Morrison said.
What matters is how you manage those close contacts and how they are defined and what to do if you are someone in that situation.
