Quebec breaks the record for the highest daily number of provincial COVID-19 cases in Canada
Quebec reported a record number of COVID-19 cases with 5,043 new infections – the highest overnight total reported across Canada since the pandemic began.
Ontario held the previous record with 4,812 new cases recorded in mid-April.
In a press release Tuesday, the Quebec Institute of Public Health said it believes the Omicron variant has taken over Delta as the dominant variant in the province, just three weeks after the first case was discovered on November 29th.
A new screening strategy set up with four labs to test positive cases from different hospitals shows that eight out of 10 infections can be attributed to Omicron.
Quebec also recorded eight more virus-related deaths on Tuesday. He also reported 415 hospitalizations, with 59 new admissions and 41 new discharges. Of those admitted, 88 are in intensive care, with 6 increases compared to the previous day.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Quebec has reported 495,337 cases and 11,650 deaths.
On Monday, provincial health authorities announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The province closed bars, cinemas, concert halls, gyms and spas, along with private tutoring in schools, from 5pm on Monday.
The restaurants, which started operating at half capacity on Monday, can stay open between 5am and 10pm, the province said. Sports performances, whether amateur or professional, will take place without spectators. Schools will return to classes scheduled for January 10, 2022, while distance work became mandatory.
In Monday’s update, Health Minister Christian Dub said the province had already reached half its COVID-19 bed capacity in hospitals. He said it was not so much about the number of patients with COVID-19, but the staff had to treat them.
What we want to avoid is delays in emergency care, surgeries, Dub said Monday.
He also said that vaccination continues to be crucial for getting the province out of this situation.
Dub said 315,000 people scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated Monday, and more than 73,000 received a dose, including 64,000 boosting injections.
On Tuesday evening, Public Safety Minister Genevive Guilbault wrote on Twitter that the Omicron variant was a threat to the province’s hospital capacity.
She confirmed that Quebec had asked the federal government for help from the Canadian Armed Forces and resources from other organizations to help expedite mass vaccination efforts.
Earlier in the day, Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault hinted that more restrictions could fall on Wednesday.
“As in many countries around the world, Quebec is facing very difficult choices,” he wrote in French.
He added that they “we will get back to you tomorrow with our decisions” on how to deal with the rise of people getting sick and hospitalized.
– With files from Karla Renic and The Canadian Press.
